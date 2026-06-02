Black Crowes face backlash after Chris Robinson shuts down U.S.A. chant and calls fans 'ignorant'

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The Black Crowes are facing backlash after shutting down a patriotic chant mid-concert.

During the band's show in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend, a screen reportedly displayed the Black Crowes' mascot dressed as Uncle Sam, prompting members of the crowd to break into "U.S.A." chants, according to TMZ.

Robinson allegedly responded, "Thanks for the geography lesson," before adding, "I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN SLAMMED AS 'TRAITOR' AFTER RIPPING AMERICA DURING MINNEAPOLIS CONCERT RANT

The response drew boos from the crowd and prompted some concertgoers to walk out before the show ended.

In videos circulating online, Robinson can be heard saying, "Some of us have real faith. For those of you f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant."

People were quick to respond online.

"Shouldn’t concerts be a great place to escape the daily grind?" one user asked on X.

"It’s just stupidity. Give the politics a rest for 90 minutes," another commented. "I don’t know why they feel compelled to spit on their fans."

"Never a good idea to insult half of your fans," another person quipped. "It hasn’t worked for Hollywood and it won’t work for the Crowes either. All they have to do is entertain people, keep political views out of it. Love the Crowes but this is a mistake."

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Other fans were quick to come to the band's defense.

"It's rock and roll. You're supposed to be offended, that's the attitude that makes it dangerous," one fan wrote on X. "It's not 'go along with the flow like everyone else' music. It's rebellious & Chris Robinson isn't well known for his warm personality & happy vibes? He's always been like this."

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"Chris has had on-stage rants for years," another wrote. "My favorite live band. Will see them twice this summer."

"Chris can choose to say whatever he likes.... and the audience can choose to leave. What's the problem? Someone get their feelings hurt?" another added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Black Crowes for comment..

Robinson isn't the only musician who's spoken out against the state of the country.

Bruce Springsteen, who kicked off his "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour" in March, has been vocal about his disdain for President Donald Trump and his administration over the years. The tour follows the release of his song "Streets of Minneapolis," a protest tune that criticizes Trump and his administration's deployment of thousands of federal agents to crack down on illegal immigration in Minnesota.

Throughout his recent shows, the rock legend has described the administration as " corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous " and has dubbed Trump as a "president who can't handle the truth."

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During a show in Newark, New Jersey, earlier this year, Springsteen called on his audience to join in "choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, truth over lies, unity over division and peace over war."