Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $3 million Frogmore makeover could soon be erased: experts

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The Sun recently reported that plans are in motion to reverse the roughly $3 million in renovations made to Frogmore Cottage, their former royal home in Windsor.

The makeover was initially funded by the Sovereign Grant, the taxpayer-backed fund that supports the royal family's official duties. But after stepping back as senior royals in 2020, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, repaid the multimillion renovation bill in full.

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"It's been empty for three years," a source told the outlet. "Even [former Prince] Andrew thought it wasn't good enough for him to move in. Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it. It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage's controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Multiple reports have said Frogmore was two semi-detached homes before Queen Elizabeth gave it to her grandson, Harry, and his bride, Meghan, as a wedding present. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018.

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The Sussexes called Frogmore Cottage home from April 2019, following major renovations, until March 2020.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People magazine that Frogmore Cottage was "pretty dilapidated" when the couple inherited it. The major refurbishment included upgrades to Frogmore's heating, electrical, gas and water main systems, plus a redesign of the property that took about six months to complete, the outlet reported.

While some royal watchers see the reported plans as another sign the monarchy has permanently moved on from Harry and Meghan, others argue the proposal is simply a practical effort to repurpose a property that has sat vacant for years.

"This clearly signals that once someone departs from duty, there are permanent consequences," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "There is no reason to preserve anything from the Sussex chapter. Given all the damage to the royal family, particularly with the publication of 'Spare,' that chapter is better erased with this renovation."

"The royals do everything deliberately," said Fordwich. "In its original form, Frogmore could be repurposed for future use and remain flexible. Prince William has been adamant from the outset that there is no coming back for Harry. This renovation is a clear indication that his no-tolerance position is prevailing."

However, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the situation is more complicated for the royals.

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"The Crown Estate is facing questions about royal leasing arrangements, and public debate over the family's property portfolio has intensified," Chard explained. "It's hardly surprising there's talk of undoing the renovations at Frogmore Cottage."

"Frogmore Cottage is one of the properties under assessment," she said. "The cottage has sat empty for years, and one option is that it could be split back into separate homes. The goal of the options being considered is to secure future occupancy."

"Giving Frogmore Cottage, along with the other Crown Estate properties, a fresh purpose within the royal estate is a positive way forward. Also, it was Harry and Meghan's decision to drop royal duties and relocate to the United States."

"Their home is in Montecito, not Windsor," Chard added.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that the royals appear far more concerned with putting an empty home to good use than sending a pointed message that Harry and Meghan have been written out for good.

"One thing that often gets lost in the retelling of Frogmore Cottage's initial renovation is that it wasn't simply about creating a lavish dream home for Meghan and Harry," said Matta.

"A substantial part of the project involved consolidating multiple residential units into a single residence suitable for a senior royal family. If the Crown Estate or royal household now sees greater utility in returning the property to multiple units, that's not necessarily undoing Harry and Meghan's work so much as adapting the space to different needs."

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"The most practical explanation is often the correct one," said Matta. "I don't see convincing evidence that this is an attempt to erase Harry and Meghan. The monarchy tends to treat royal residences as working assets, sometimes even leased to staff, rather than as displays of opulence. Homes are regularly reconfigured depending on who needs them and how they're being used."

"If there was a symbolic break between the Sussexes and the royal family, it is fair to say it happened when Harry and Meghan lost Frogmore Cottage as their U.K. residence," said Matta. "But this redevelopment happening several years later feels more like the consequence of that decision than a new escalation of it."

"We don't know if King Charles is personally driving the decisions here, but those choices could still signal what the institution has decided about its future. Frogmore was originally intended to support the Sussexes as working members of the royal family. If it's no longer needed for that purpose, that could signal how firmly the monarchy views that chapter as closed."

Still, royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that whispers are growing in the U.K. that any renovations could be intended as a pointed message to the Sussexes.

"Frogmore Cottage was the forever home for Harry and Meghan after they spent millions renovating the design to their tastes and needs," said Turner. "The latest rumors that Frogmore could be restored to its original design are what we call a shot across the bows for the couple."

"In my estimation, I feel there is a power struggle between Charles and William," he said. "Charles, I feel, in his heart, wants Harry, Meghan and their children back together in England."

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Harry has been largely estranged from members of the royal family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals. Still, Matta is hopeful that there could be peace talks between the monarch and his soon.

"I would never write off the possibility of an invitation to Balmoral or Sandringham," said Matta. "I don't think that door is closed, and the fate of Frogmore Cottage doesn't necessarily play into that saga. One concerns private family ties at this point; the other is part of the institution's literal framework."

"I think the two concerns have been firmly separated," she said. "King Charles can simultaneously be open to personal reconciliation while the monarchy makes clear that Harry and Meghan no longer occupy a working role within it."