Rapper faces $2.8M lawsuit after axing opening act from tour following her political rant

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M.I.A. sued Kid Cudi for $2.8 million nearly one month after she was kicked off the rapper's "Rebel Ragers Tour" for making "offensive remarks" on stage, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

M.I.A. — who's full name is Mathangi Maya Arulpragasam — claimed the "Rebel Rangers Tour" promoter, Live Nation, provided a $2.8 million guarantee with her and her company, Neet Touring LLP.

The sum was to be paid "regardless of what she said on stage," according to the lawsuit.

In May, the "Paper Planes" singer was booed by concertgoers during the Dallas stop of Cudi's tour, and proceeded to tell the audience she wasn't afraid of being canceled.

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"I’ve been canceled for many things. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter," the singer said at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

At one point, M.I.A. also said on stage, "I can’t do 'Illygirl' [pronounced ‘illegal'], though some of you could be in the audience," before admitting, "I am illegal. Half of my team are not here because they didn't get the visa, OK?"

The filing claimed she was "terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales."

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"She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage," the lawsuit said. "M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation."

Representatives for Cudi and M.I.A. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Kid Cudi’s attempts to silence freedom of artistic expression and speech on his 'Rebel Rager's Tour' cannot go unchallenged," M.I.A.'s team said in a statement to Variety.

"Kid Cudi claimed shock over her comments he now labels as 'offensive' and his abrupt and unjustified termination of her performance agreement is a desperate attempt to sell tickets for his tour that was drastically underselling.

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"As a result, his false allegations have fueled a misguided, hive-minded pile-on based on a deliberate misrepresentation of her words."

The sum was to be paid "regardless of what she said on stage," according to the lawsuit.

Cudi — who's full name is Scott Mescudi — allegedly "directed Live Nation to fire M.I.A.," where he then "portrayed himself as an aggrieved headliner forced to protect his fans" after insisting that she, "'understood' that she could not say anything 'offensive' on the tour."

"Here is the truth. M.I.A. was terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales," the lawsuit stated.

"She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage. M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation."

Two days after the Texas incident, Cudi told his fans he was disappointed by the British singer's actions, and she was no longer welcome on the tour.

"TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour," he wrote online. "I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood.

"After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager."

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Hours later, M.I.A. challenged Cudi on X, and wrote in all caps, "I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010. I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I’M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN’T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.

"DO NOT GASLIGHT MY WORDS. THAT IS THE WORK OF SATAN. I WROTE BORDERS AND ILLYGAL AND PAPER PLANES BEFORE YOU THOUGHT IMMIGRANT RIGHTS WERE COOL. I’VE HAD THSES BATTLES BY MYSELF WITHOUT THE HELP OF MILLIONS OF FANS BACKING ME . I DON’T NEED THIS VIRTUE SIGNAL ERA TO ALL OF A SUDDEN ERASE AN ENTIRE LIFE I’VE LED."

She continued, "JESUS WAS AN IMMIGRANT AND A REBEL. I HAVE NO APPOLGY FOR THE JUDGEMENTAL THE WICKED AND THE IGNORENT, FOR THOSE ARE SPIRITS THAT WE MUST OVER COME IN OUR LIVES AND IN THIS WORLD. JESUS RETURNS TO LEAD THE WORLD JUSTLY BECAUSE THERE IS INJUSTICE IN THIS WORLD . IM PROUD OF THOSE WHO FIGHT FOR IT EVERYDAY. GOD BLESS YOU. 🙏🏽 GO LISTEN TO M.I.7."

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Cudi's "Rebel Ragers Tour" kicked off in April and includes 30 stops around the country with supporting acts Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius.

The "Pursuit of Happiness" singer donates $1 for every ticket sold on the tour to The Big Bro Foundation, which supports Black youth mental health pursuits.