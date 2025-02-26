'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's brain surgery removed more tumors than expected

Teddi Mellencamp revealed more tumors than expected were removed from her brain, calling her surgery a "success" in an update shared with fans.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star had been suffering from "severe and debilitating headaches" for weeks before her hospitalization Feb. 11. Doctors found multiple brain tumors, and Mellencamp quickly underwent surgery to have them removed.

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable," Mellencamp wrote in a statement shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP HOSPITALIZED WITH MULTIPLE TUMORS ON HER BRAIN

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Mellencamp.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mellencamp's estranged husband shared an update shortly after the "Real Housewives" star underwent surgery.

"All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," Edwin Arroyave wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself at Mellencamp's hospital bedside.

Mellencamp filed for divorce from Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage.

Mellencamp and Arroyave share three children — daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4, and son Cruz, 10.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The reality TV star had surgery one day after she was hospitalized. The 43-year-old shaved her head before heading into surgery to remove the tumors.

"I didn't have this look on my bucket list," she said as a friend helped shear her hair.

In a separate Instagram story, Mellencamp wrote of her father, John Mellencamp, "As my dad said this am, god only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it. It's a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok.. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.