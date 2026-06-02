Kylie Jenner sends fans into a frenzy as she showcases her curves in pink string bikini

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Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink in her latest Instagram post.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a series of photos from her girls trip to Turks & Caicos for her Kylie Cosmetics brand, sharing pictures of her and her girls at dinner, the beautiful table set up and multiples of her in a pink bikini.

She captioned the post, "sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓."

In the photos, Jenner is posing in a pink string bikini in different locations. In one of the photos she has her back to the camera as she looks over her shoulder with a serious look on her face. Behind her, the sun is setting on the horizon behind the ocean.

KYLIE JENNER DAZZLES IN DARING WHITE STRING BIKINI FOR POOLSIDE PHOTOS

In the photos, Jenner accessorizes the pink bikini with a matching pink skirt with ruffles on the bottom.

Later in the post, she stands in the same spot, this time facing the lens, as she pouts her lips to the camera.

She also included photos of her standing on the balcony of the home she is staying in while visiting the Caribbean island, dressed in the same bikini, which she paired with earrings and a pair of white flip flops.

Jenner further showed off her abs in a selfie taken while walking down a flight of stairs, in which her face is cut off, but her toned body is fully visible.

"Oh My God, But what a diva. 😍❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Obsessed w the bathing suit 🌸💕🩷💗."

"Such a Barbie," one person wrote, with other comments: "BODYYYYY," "Gorgeous," "So stunning," "serving the bodyyy," and "Unmmmm insane."

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Earlier this year, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posed topless to announce a drop for her fashion label, Khy. She posed with her hands covering her chest, with "I Heart LA" tattooed on her arm in sparkling rhinestones.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in her caption that the upcoming collection is a tribute to her roots.

"Born in LA <3 this new collection for @khy is very personal to me," she wrote to her 390 million followers. "It’s inspired, designed, and almost all of it made here in Los Angeles. i can’t wait for this and everything we have coming this year and beyond! .. from LA to wherever you are. xx ky"

Jenner first launched her clothing company in November 2023, and since then has aimed to bridge the gap between high-end luxury and everyday streetwear by partnering with emerging designers.

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