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Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner sends fans into a frenzy as she showcases her curves in pink string bikini

The 28-year-old reality star shared multiple photos from the Kylie Cosmetics brand trip to Turks & Caicos

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink in her latest Instagram post.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a series of photos from her girls trip to Turks & Caicos for her Kylie Cosmetics brand, sharing pictures of her and her girls at dinner, the beautiful table set up and multiples of her in a pink bikini.

She captioned the post, "sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓."

In the photos, Jenner is posing in a pink string bikini in different locations. In one of the photos she has her back to the camera as she looks over her shoulder with a serious look on her face. Behind her, the sun is setting on the horizon behind the ocean.

Kylie Jenner on the beach in Turks & Caicos in a pink bikini.

Jenner posted a series of photos of herself in a pink bikini while on a girls trip to Turks & Caicos. (Kylie Jenner Instagram)

KYLIE JENNER DAZZLES IN DARING WHITE STRING BIKINI FOR POOLSIDE PHOTOS

 In the photos, Jenner accessorizes the pink bikini with a matching pink skirt with ruffles on the bottom.

Later in the post, she stands in the same spot, this time facing the lens, as she pouts her lips to the camera.

She also included photos of her standing on the balcony of the home she is staying in while visiting the Caribbean island, dressed in the same bikini, which she paired with earrings and a pair of white flip flops.

Kylie Jenner in a pink bikini on the balcony in Turks & Caicos.

Jenner posed on the balcony with the ocean behind her. (Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Jenner further showed off her abs in a selfie taken while walking down a flight of stairs, in which her face is cut off, but her toned body is fully visible.

"Oh My God, But what a diva. 😍❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Obsessed w the bathing suit 🌸💕🩷💗."

"Such a Barbie," one person wrote, with other comments: "BODYYYYY," "Gorgeous," "So stunning," "serving the bodyyy," and "Unmmmm insane."

Kylie Jenner walking downstairs in a pink bikini in Turks & Caicos.

Jenner also shared a photo of herself walking downstairs while in a pink bikini. (Kylie Jenner Instagram)

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Earlier this year, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posed topless to announce a drop for her fashion label, Khy. She posed with her hands covering her chest, with "I Heart LA" tattooed on her arm in sparkling rhinestones.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in her caption that the upcoming collection is a tribute to her roots.

"Born in LA <3 this new collection for @khy is very personal to me," she wrote to her 390 million followers. "It’s inspired, designed, and almost all of it made here in Los Angeles. i can’t wait for this and everything we have coming this year and beyond! .. from LA to wherever you are. xx ky"

Jenner first launched her clothing company in November 2023, and since then has aimed to bridge the gap between high-end luxury and everyday streetwear by partnering with emerging designers.

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Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Jenner previously posed topless to promote the launch of her latest collection for her clothing line, Khy. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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