'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp told friend she was on 'deathbed' while hospitalized for brain tumors

While Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized for treatment for her multiple brain tumors, she believed she was on her "deathbed" and sent out final texts to her loved ones.

"I remember feeling like this is actually it," Mellencamp said while breaking down in tears on her "Two T's in a Pod" podcast, co-hosted by fellow "Real Housewives" star Tamra Judge.

Judge shared that she received a text from Mellencamp, explaining, "You said to me, ‘you all thought I was mental, but I’m actually on my deathbed.’"

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP'S CANCER HAS SPREAD TO HER LUNGS

Judge then emotionally replied, "’No, you’re not, because if you’re on yours [deathbed], then I’m on mine, because I can’t live without you.’"

Mellencamp, the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, opened up about her hospitalization and confessed it was a vulnerable and tumultuous time in her life.

Leading up to her devastating diagnosis, Mellencamp experienced debilitating symptoms before doctors found several tumors in her brain.

"It was all very patchy, my memory at this point," she continued. "I remember being in such extreme, excruciating pain."

Mellencamp and Judge described how they were in New Orleans during her health crisis.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP IS 'IN SO MUCH PAIN' AFTER BRAIN SURGERY, ESTRANGED HUSBAND SAYS

Judge praised her friend and said, "I don’t know how you pushed through that," as both reality stars were filming at the time.

As Mellencamp dealt with extreme pain, the co-hosts shared the moment they knew "something’s not right."

"I could barely walk, I couldn’t see, every second we weren’t filming I would have to lay in the bed… I didn’t want to do anything. I was in extreme, excruciating pain in my head," said Mellencamp.

She also shared that she despised the medication she was put on and requested to transfer to another healthcare facility.

"One day I remember, I had just thrown up, like, 85 times from these stupid salt pills that I hate and had to take for two weeks after I got out of the ICU (intensive care unit)," Mellencamp explained.

"I begged my dad — ‘Dad, can you please let me go into a post-care center… I’m not doing well in here. I’m coming unhinged, I’m losing sense of who I am.'"

While Mellencamp was eventually discharged to a hotel with a full-time nurse, healthcare workers then revealed they had discovered more tumors in her head and lungs.

Mellencamp concluded her podcast by saying she’s giving herself "grace" to heal during her recovery. She is additionally "forever grateful" to the healthcare team that worked "miracles" during her brain surgery.

Last week, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted a health update on her social media as she announced that doctors had detected additional tumors.

"Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery," she posted on Instagram. "I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma."

Mellencamp added that doctors are "hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

Her latest diagnosis comes during her years-long battle with skin cancer. In September, Mellencamp shared that she underwent surgery for her 16th melanoma removal.