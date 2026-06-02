Peabo Bryson, 'A Whole New World' and 'Beauty and the Beast' singer, dead at 75

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peabo Bryson, the voice behind Disney songs "A Whole New World" and "Beauty and the Beast," has died. He was 75.

According to a family statement shared with the Associated Press, Bryson died on Tuesday after suffering from a stroke.

"We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world," the statement began.

"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come," it concluded.

ROBERTA FLACK, 'KILLING ME SOFTLY WITH HIS SONG' SINGER, DEAD AT 88

In 2019, Bryson suffered from a heart attack, but made a full recovery.

"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit." — Bryson family statement

Bryson is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter known for his smooth voice, romantic ballads, and award-winning duets.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he began performing professionally as a teenager and went on to become one of the most respected male vocalists in contemporary R&B. He is an eight-time Grammy nominee.

In the 80s, Bryson rose to fame after releasing hits such as, "Feel the Fire," "Reaching for the Sky, "I'm So into You," "If Ever You're in My Arms Again" and "Can You Stop the Rain."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bryson is especially famous for these stand-out duets: "Beauty and the Beast" with Céline Dion, "A Whole New World" with Regina Bell and "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson recorded more than 20 studio albums and earned a reputation as the "King of Balladeers" because of his powerful, emotional performances and romantic style.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryson was married to Tanya Boniface Bryson, a former member of the British R&B girl group The 411. The couple married in July 2010 and welcomed a son in 2018 when he was 66.

He also has a daughter, Linda Bryson, from a previous relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP