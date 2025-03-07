'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's cancer has spread to her lungs

Teddi Mellencamp’s doctors discovered more tumors in her body after she underwent emergency brain surgery last month.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a health update on her social media as she announced that doctors had detected additional tumors.

"Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery," she posted on Instagram. "I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP IS 'IN SO MUCH PAIN' AFTER BRAIN SURGERY, ESTRANGED HUSBAND SAYS

Mellencamp added that doctors are "hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I am feeling positive that I will win this battle, that I got this wig…and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names," she wrote, referring to Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie and her six kids she shares with Brad Pitt.

Mellencamp, 43, concluded her post with "f*** off, cancer!"

The reality star shared on her Instagram Stories that she is expected to begin her immunotherapy treatment on Tuesday.

The daughter of John Mellencamp had been suffering from "severe and debilitating headaches" for weeks before her hospitalization on Feb. 11.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable," she wrote in a statement shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won," she wrote in part.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP HOSPITALIZED WITH MULTIPLE TUMORS ON HER BRAIN

Her latest diagnosis comes during her years-long battle with skin cancer. In September, Mellencamp shared that she underwent surgery for her 16th melanoma removal.

At the time, she shared that the doctors, "Unfortunately … found a spot on my ear which is now being biopsied."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The mom-of-three posted a mirror selfie with a visible bandage on her ear and showed the scars on her back.

"Up to 60% of patients with advanced melanoma develop brain metastases during the course of their disease and the presence of brain metastases significantly worsens a patient’s prognosis," according to the National Institute of Health.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband shared a health update after she underwent brain tumor surgery in February.

"All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," Edwin Arroyave wrote on Instagram.

Arroyave leaned on his faith as he stood by Mellencamp’s side during the tumultuous time. He shared a prayer on social media alongside a picture next to the reality star in a hospital bed. Mellencamp had medical markings on her forehead and her head was shaved.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise," Arroyave wrote on Instagram.

"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Mellencamp filed for divorce from Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage, according to People.