Kelsey Grammer says Spencer Pratt is the only 'real option' for LA mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsey Grammer firmly believes that Spencer Pratt is the only "real option" in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral race.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Grammer spoke briefly about the Los Angeles primaries, which takes place on June 2. "He's the only guy that's a real option," the award-winning actor said.

"We know what the rest is gonna do," Grammer added.

The Los Angeles mayoral primaries are the first stage of the city’s mayoral election, where voters choose among multiple candidates in a nonpartisan race. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces Pratt and Nithya Raman.

WATCH: LEFT-WING LA MAYOR FACES REALITY TV CHALLENGER’S BLUNT TAKEDOWNS IN HEATED MAYORAL DEBATE

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a runoff election later in the year.

"He's the only guy that's a real option." — Kelsey Grammer

During a separate interview with Fox News Digital at the Trump Accounts Tour at Rustico Restaurant Westlake Village on May 29, Grammer spoke about what drew him to President Donald Trump's federally-backed accounts for minors designed to jump-start long-term financial security.

WATCH: Kelsey Grammer says Spencer Pratt is only 'real option' for LA mayor

"When I first heard about the Trump accounts, we just had a kid. So, eight months old, I said to my accountant, I say, 'Let's get a Trump account. Let's get this thing going.' And then, of course, I found out that the other kids can have them," he said.

Grammer is the father of eight children: Spencer, Greer, Mason, Jude, Faith, Gabriel, James, and Christopher.

"My older ones are past, you now, past cashing in on this idea, but it's a great idea. It empowers young people to actually get in the game," he continued. "They talk about financial literacy. I mean, and I have a beef about actual literacy, but I want to make sure my kids understand that this is still the greatest country in the world for a lot of reasons. And one of those reasons is capitalism."

Grammer said that he believes in the "American Dream" and that hard work equals success.

"If you come from a place of kindness and you come from a space of respect for others, all the other things will fall into place. If you understand you gotta balance a checkbook, you gotta pay your bills, you gotta pay your taxes, there's a whole world of stuff you have to maintain. That's your ticket to freedom. That's your ticket to the American dream. It's hard work," he said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Grammer believes it's the older generations' responsibility to pass that knowledge down.

WATCH: Kelsey Grammer shares the key to achieving the 'American dream'

"It's our responsibility to pass on to them this idea that you are obligated to be part of the system, to be a good part of it, to actually give back, to be involved in commerce, but to do something right, to do it well, and to make sure that you hurt as few other people as possible in the process," Grammer concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trump Accounts are government-backed investment savings accounts created for children under 18 to help families build long-term wealth. Eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 receive a one-time $1,000 government contribution, while parents, relatives, and employers can add money over time.

The accounts are invested in low-cost stock index funds, grow tax-deferred, and can later be used for expenses such as education, buying a first home, or starting a business.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP