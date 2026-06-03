Cassie Ventura fled the United States after testifying against Diddy in sex crimes trial: docs

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Cassie Ventura fled the states after testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial last summer, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The singer — who testified for four days as a star witness during Diddy's sex crimes trial — filed a motion last month to transfer venues in an ongoing legal battle with former male escort, Clayton Howard.

Cassie, 39, was one of a handful of people named in a lawsuit Howard filed last year, where he claimed "sexual exploitation, trafficking, and abuse" for 10 years at the hands of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend.

In the motion submitted May 1, Cassie argued that Howard's lawsuit should be transferred out of California courts and into a New York court, where dozens of similar Diddy claims were already filed.

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"Plaintiff is a resident of New Jersey and can easily travel to New York City," documents stated. "Ms. Ventura does not reside in the United States, but it is more convenient for her to travel to New York than California. The corporate defendants are both incorporated in New York.

"As described above, many of the relevant facts occurred in New York City, and over two dozen civil cases related to Combs’ crimes — many of which involve the same factual and legal issues as this case — are currently pending in New York federal courts, with many others filed in New York state courts."

She added, "As a result, relevant witnesses are likely to reside in or around New York. Viewed together, these facts all point to New York as a more convenient and appropriate forum. Therefore, Ms. Ventura respectfully requests the Court transfer the claims under 28 U.S.C."

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In a separate filing, Cassie declared, "I am a citizen of the United States," before writing, "I am not a resident of the State of California."

"I reside outside of the United States," documents stated. "I do not intent to move back to the United States."

She added, "If this case were to proceed, it would be significantly more convenient for purposes of participation in the case to travel to New York, where my lawyers are, than to California, where no parties to this action reside."

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Cassie's representatives declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Me & U" singer gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine in May 2025, nearly two weeks after providing key testimony against the fallen Bad Boy Records founder during his sex crimes trial.

Cassie married Fine, Diddy's former personal trainer, in 2019. The couple also has two daughters; Frankie, five, and Sunny, four.

Cassie made multiple claims in court, including that Diddy raped her in 2018 after she attempted to end their relationship for good.

Diddy's former girlfriend testified in May 2025 about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the rapper. Cassie claimed she was physically abused and forced into participating in "freak offs," during which Diddy would coerce her into having sex with a male escort while he watched.

She claimed to have entered rehab and pursued trauma therapy at the beginning of 2023 after having "horrible flashbacks" on set of a music video.

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Cassie also revealed in court that she's expecting to receive a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel, the location of the 2016 assault where Diddy attacked her in the hallway.

Diddy and Cassie allegedly had a "freak off" at the hotel March 5, 2016, that turned violent. Cassie previously testified that she was attempting to leave the "freak off" after Diddy gave her a black eye.

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After making it to the elevator lobby, the singer-songwriter testified, Diddy assaulted her. The rapper could be seen dragging Cassie down the hotel hallway in surveillance footage that was shown to the jury and previously released to the public in 2024.

The trial, which began on May 12, wrapped on July 2 when a jury found Diddy not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was convicted on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

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The "Last Night" rapper was sentenced to more than four years behind bars, and is serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix.

Diddy has been behind bars since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024, and is scheduled for release in February 2028.