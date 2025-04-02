'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp has four more brain tumors

Teddi Mellencamp's doctors recently found four more tumors in her brain, one month after the reality star was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told US Weekly she's in the fight of her life after the cancer spread in her brain and to her lungs.

Mellencamp, 43, isn't sure what the future holds, but she's remaining positive for her family, friends and herself.

"I’m fighting for my life," Mellencamp told the outlet. "But also for my family’s life and all the people I love."

In February, after medication became ineffective for her migraines and Mellencamp began feeling severe pain, she rushed to an emergency room with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

"The pain had become something I’d never felt before," she said. "They diagnosed me with multiple brain tumors, but the [ER doctor] says he can’t take them out; they’ve got to get me into Cedars-Sinai [hospital].

"And I’m like, ‘Can’t you get me in tonight? I want to go tonight.’ I had six brain tumors and two lung tumors; they all came from melanoma that metastasized into these tumors inside of my body."

Her "RHOBH" co-star, Kyle Richards, made a few phone calls to get her into a hospital immediately.

"Kyle saved the day," Mellencamp said. "I believe it was within 24 hours that an incredible surgeon was able to remove four tumors from my brain. I didn’t know they had been there for six months to a year, and we had no idea."

Mellencamp began radiation and immunotherapy treatment immediately after her surgery, which took a toll on her body.

"I thought I was going to feel like how I felt after my neck lift," she said. "My reaction is always a headache, and I found out that’s good news because it means that the immunotherapy or the radiation is killing your cancer."

Mellencamp said in her Instagram story Wednesday after undergoing both radiation and immunotherapy the day before that she feels "so tired and run down, but I know it's going to get better again."

"Something that everyone can keep in mind … I kind of thought that I'd already beaten it, and then, a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So, there are so many different highs and lows, and yeah, but I've learned a lot."

She said her famous father, musician John Mellencamp, calls to check in on her every day.

"Some days, I’m not in the mood. I don’t want a pep talk," Teddi said. "[I tell him], ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow. I’ll be more pep talk-ready, but I love you.’"

He's also given some life advice to his daughter as a survivor of a heart attack when he was 36 years old.

"I remember his life completely changing," Teddi said. "And some of the moments [when] I felt really scared, I was like, ‘Hold on. I’m not changing everything about my life. I want more things. I want to keep building.’

"But he’s like, ‘There are moments where you emotionally won’t be able to control how you’re feeling because of a certain medication or a certain whatever. And you have to give yourself some grace and know this isn’t you sometimes. And that’s OK.’"