Kim Kardashian stuns in bikini photos as she goes Instagram official with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

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Kim Kardashian is enjoying some relaxing fun in the sun with her new beau.

In a recent Instagram post, the 45-year-old reality star shared a carousel of pictures showing fans what she has been up to, captioning the post, "lately."

The post showed pictures of her with her friends and family, in an all-white outfit in her closet, boarding a plane in her bathrobe and two bikini pictures.

One of the photos, which was also included on her Instagram stories, featured Kardashian in a white string bikini while lounging on a tan chair, with a black sheet partially covering her stomach and white bikini bottoms.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES INTIMATE BIKINI PHOTOS FROM INSIDE HER GLASS-ENCASED WARDROBE

She posed for the photo with her eyes closed and with her hand over her face, covering one eye and part of her nose.

Another showed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star taking a selfie while in the sauna in a black bikini. She smiled for the camera while sticking her tongue out and flashing the lens her middle finger.

Also included in the post was a picture of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, marking the first time the couple appeared together on her Instagram feed.

In the photo, the two are riding bikes together, with Hamilton dressed in a white jersey and baseball cap, and Kardashian in a puffy blue windbreaker, shades and a slick back braid. Kardashian also poked some fun at herself by sharing a video of her almost running into Hamilton with her bike as he was posing for a selfie.

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"So happy for you mommy. ❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "So cute & happy love the positive vibes 👏👏."

Her sister, Khloe, also made her voice heard in the comments section, writing, "You are literally the cutest!!"

Rumors of a romance between Hamilton and Kardashian first began swirling in February, with the two going Instagram official in a video posted to Hamilton's account in April, which showed him driving his Ferrari F40 at a track in Tokyo, Japan, with Kardashian in the passenger seat.

Since going Instagram official, the couple have been photographed together many times, including at Coachella, and while out and about in Los Angeles.

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Celebrity matchmaker, Alessandra Conti, told Fox News Digital in May that "There are certain couples that just make sense and feel natural," and to her, Kardashian and Hamilton are one of them.

"I love this pair because they are both at the top of their careers, and although incredibly famous, they are in industries that are different but complimentary," she said. "Kim is notorious for having very public relationships, while Lewis is known for being private. They both deeply value ambition and living a fully packed, jet-setting lifestyle.

"The issues that typically come in when there are two people with demanding careers are usually centered around the basics, namely having enough time together to actually build a long-lasting, healthy relationship. If they both prioritize seeing each other, this is a relationship that could really go the distance."

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