Morgan Wallen gives fans an update on his piano, days after smashing it on stage during Denver show

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Morgan Wallen is giving fans an update on his piano after smashing one on stage on Friday.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories on Monday, the 33-year-old country singer addressed the viral moment he broke a piano while performing on stage.

"Hey, I just want you guys to know, that right now this piano is working," he said in the video. "That's what they told me last night too."

The country star is seen in the video standing over a red piano in a blue and orange flannel shirt with the sleeves cut off and a blue baseball cap, with headphones on his ears, seemingly connected to the piano.

MORGAN WALLEN SMASHES PIANO ON STAGE AFTER EQUIPMENT FAILS MID-PERFORMANCE DURING CONCERT

He added a comment beneath the video: ‘Can’t you tell I'm so distraught over my piano.'

Wallen made headlines over the weekend after footage of him shoving over a piano which had malfunctioned during his performance in Denver went viral on social media.

In the fan-captured video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen walks over to the piano and pushes it over, breaking it, after wrapping up his performance of his hit song, "Sand In My Boots."

WATCH: Morgan Wallen pushes over a piano after getting frustrated on stage

"While playing 'sand in my boots' Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t [working] as it should," the video's caption on TikTok reads. "He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it!"

The "7 Summers" singer is currently on his "Still The Problem Tour," which kicked off in April in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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He has collaborated with many high-profile musicians in the past, including Tate McRae, who he worked with on a pop-country duet titled "What I Want," for his 2025 album, "I'm The Problem."

The up-and-coming singer received backlash for her decision to collaborate with the popular country artist, telling Rolling Stone in December 2025 that she doesn't "regret" her decision to partner with the star.

"I don't think you should regret anything in life because it gives you so much clarity," she said.

"I think controversy and criticism is a way of learning and figuring out what you want to move forward with and how that shapes you as a person. I think it's all important."

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Singer Ella Langley also received backlash when she collaborated with him on the song, "I Can't Love You Anymore," which was released in April.

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"She's friends with and collabing with Morgan Wallen. A known racist and maga," one social media user commented, while another wrote, "Hitler and Stalin announce collab."

Others came to her defense, saying "Who cares bama girl on top."