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Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen gives fans an update on his piano, days after smashing it on stage during Denver show

The country star pushed over the malfunctioning instrument mid-performance of 'Sand In My Boots' on his current tour

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Morgan Wallen pushes over a piano after getting frustrated on stage Video

Morgan Wallen pushes over a piano after getting frustrated on stage

The 33-year-old country singer pushed a piano while on stage after seemingly getting frustrated that it wasn't working.

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Morgan Wallen is giving fans an update on his piano after smashing one on stage on Friday.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories on Monday, the 33-year-old country singer addressed the viral moment he broke a piano while performing on stage.

"Hey, I just want you guys to know, that right now this piano is working," he said in the video. "That's what they told me last night too."

The country star is seen in the video standing over a red piano in a blue and orange flannel shirt with the sleeves cut off and a blue baseball cap, with headphones on his ears, seemingly connected to the piano.

Morgan Wallen walking off Saturday Night Live set wearing gold chains and black T-shirt

Wallen assured fans his piano was functioning ahead of his show. (Getty Images)

MORGAN WALLEN SMASHES PIANO ON STAGE AFTER EQUIPMENT FAILS MID-PERFORMANCE DURING CONCERT

He added a comment beneath the video: ‘Can’t you tell I'm so distraught over my piano.'

Wallen made headlines over the weekend after footage of him shoving over a piano which had malfunctioned during his performance in Denver went viral on social media.

Morgan Wallen on his Instagram stories

Wallen assured fans the piano was OK. (Morgan Wallen/Instagram)

A close up of the piano

Wallen showed the piano on his Instagram stories days after he pushed it over. (Morgan Wallen/Instagram)

Morgan Wallen's comment about his piano.

Wallen also wrote a comment beneath the Instagram stories. (Morgan Wallen/Instagram)

In the fan-captured video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen walks over to the piano and pushes it over, breaking it, after wrapping up his performance of his hit song, "Sand In My Boots."

WATCH: Morgan Wallen pushes over a piano after getting frustrated on stage

Morgan Wallen pushes over a piano after getting frustrated on stage Video

"While playing 'sand in my boots' Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t [working] as it should," the video's caption on TikTok reads. "He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it!"

The "7 Summers" singer is currently on his "Still The Problem Tour," which kicked off in April in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Morgan Wallen is country music's biggest star.

Wallen shoved a piano and smashed it while on stage after it malfunctioned during his performance of "Sand In My Boots." (John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

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He has collaborated with many high-profile musicians in the past, including Tate McRae, who he worked with on a pop-country duet titled "What I Want," for his 2025 album, "I'm The Problem."

The up-and-coming singer received backlash for her decision to collaborate with the popular country artist, telling Rolling Stone in December 2025 that she doesn't "regret" her decision to partner with the star.

"I don't think you should regret anything in life because it gives you so much clarity," she said.

"I think controversy and criticism is a way of learning and figuring out what you want to move forward with and how that shapes you as a person. I think it's all important."

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Tate McRae at the Met Gala in a gold dress in New York in May 2026.

Singer, Tate McRae, received backlash for collaborating with Wallen on a song. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Singer Ella Langley also received backlash when she collaborated with him on the song, "I Can't Love You Anymore," which was released in April.

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"She's friends with and collabing with Morgan Wallen. A known racist and maga," one social media user commented, while another wrote, "Hitler and Stalin announce collab."

Others came to her defense, saying "Who cares bama girl on top."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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