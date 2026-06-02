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Entertainment

'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Makeup artist Allie Shehorn had filed a restraining order days before the attack at her LA home

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Nick Pasqual was sentenced Tuesday to more than three decades behind bars for the 2024 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn.

The "How I Met Your Mother" actor was found guilty last month in a Los Angeles court of attempted murder and forcible rape for stabbing Shehorn more than 20 times at her Sunland home.

Additionally, a jury found Pasqual guilty of first-degree residential burglary and multiple counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiance's, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.

'HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER ACTOR' NICK PASQUAL CONVICTED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR STABBING EX-GIRLFRIEND

Nick Pasqual at the Los Angeles premiere of

Nick Pasqual's ex, Allie Shehorn, suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and was in emergency surgery for 14 hours following violent event. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Pasqual, 36, was first arrested for domestic violence on May 18, 2024, and was later released on $50,000 bond, according to People magazine.

Shehorn's friend, Jed Dornoff, told the magazine at the time that "as soon as he paid his bail, he came after her."

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Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, took the stand with scars on her neck and arms while recounting the violent night with Pasqual, according to ABC7.

Nick Pasqual at Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2011.

Pasqual broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed her a reported 20 times. (Maury Phillips/WireImage)

"I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open," the outlet reported. "I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door."

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before he broke into her home and stabbed her an estimated 20 times.

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Shehorn was found by her friend, Christine White, who told The Los Angeles Times, "I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding."

Nick Pasqual at the Los Angeles premiere of

Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder. (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Shehorn suffered injuries to her throat, back, chest and wrists and underwent 14 hours of surgery. She later spent multiple days in the intensive care unit.

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Following the attack, Pasqual allegedly fled California, and was detained at the United States/Mexico border in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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