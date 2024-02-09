Taylor Swift's Las Vegas Super Bowl visit is 'a win-win for everybody': celebrity chef

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is dishing on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

While the mega pop star plans to fly to Las Vegas from Japan, where she is performing on her Eras Tour, to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl, Flay shared Swift’s effect on the NFL.

"I think it's a win-win for everybody. I love it. I think it's great," Flay told Fox News Digital.

"Some people are like, ‘Oh, it takes away from the purity of the game.’ Who cares? This is an amazing sporting event."

Swift’s impact on the NFL has drawn fervent reactions from both sides — "Swifties" who are mega fans of the pop star and NFL lovers who also like her music.

Flay continued to tell Fox News Digital that the Swift effect is an "amazing thing" for both Swifties and NFL fans.

"I think it works both ways," Flay explained. "Taylor is bringing all her fans who are not NFL fans to the NFL. … The NFL scored. … They got the Chiefs in the Super Bowl."

He added that Swift’s connection to the Chiefs is getting her "even more market share if that's even possible" as NFL fans start to become fans of the "Bejeweled" singer.

Flay shut down haters and said, "It's great, I'm all for it."



Ever since Swift appeared in a Chiefs’ stadium luxury suite in September, Swift and Kelce’s romance has been in the spotlight.

During the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills in January, Kelce made Swift’s signature heart hands gesture and blew a kiss to the booth where she was sitting.

Their biggest relationship milestone in public was when Swift joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs’ defeated the Baltimore Ravens and moved on to the Super Bowl. The couple shared a steamy and intimate kiss.



A few days after the tender moment between the couple on the field, Kelce appeared on ESPN Radio's "The Pat McAfee Show" and spoke a bit about their relationship and the scrutiny they face.

When McAfee mentioned "love," Kelce didn’t deny the description.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" he replied. "Hopefully, everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that. And no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.



"Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year."

While fans will be tuning in to Swift and Kelce’s every move ahead of the big sports weekend, Flay is ready to serve up some of his famous dishes as the 2024 Super Bowl comes to Sin City.

Flay is hosting the Players Tailgate in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend. Comparing the major sporting event to a "national holiday," Flay is ecstatic the Super Bowl will be near his famous restaurants.

He is known for the Mesa Grill at Caesar’s Palace and his newly opened Brasserie B by Bobby Flay.