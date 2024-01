Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned.

The "Midnights" singer is even planning out how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

Swift, 34, joined Kelce, 34, on the field for her first time for the post-game speeches after the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday where they clinched the AFC title and advanced to the Super Bowl.

"How bout that one, huh?" Kelce could be heard saying as he saw Swift for the first time after the game.

"Oh my God, I've never seen anything like that in my life," Swift said while hugging Kelce before he kissed her.