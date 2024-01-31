Taylor Swift seamlessly blends with Kelce family and team: 'Reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift know family comes first.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce admitted he was well aware of the attention received by his relationship, but they're just two kids having fun.

When McAfee used the words "in love," Kelce couldn't deny the term.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" he replied. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

Despite their private life being publicized on Sundays, Kelce and Swift rarely discuss any of the negative commentary associated with their flourishing romance.

"She’s dealt with it forever," Kelce told McAfee about backlash Taylor's received in the past. "We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about. Nothing to really bring up.

"Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year."

While Taylor has been in the stands for 12 of Travis' games, he won't be able to return the favor this weekend when she attends the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammy’s and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday," he said. "It’s exciting for me, but it was all brand new, man. From having the paparazzi following me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated. I’m having fun with it."

Another person "having fun" with the sudden Swiftmania? Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce

Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, only recently met his brother's girlfriend at the Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 21.

It was during that fateful encounter that Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, went viral for taking his shirt off and jumping into the stands after Travis scored a touchdown before halftime.

"I'm not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up," Jason recalled telling his wife during last week's episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "The moment we got into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.'"

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we were meeting Taylor, so she's like, ‘Do not. Be on your best behavior.’"

Travis laughed throughout the story, and confirmed Swift still caught a great impression of Jason and Kylie. "Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis said.

After the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jason congratulated his little brother on his big win and heading back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

"We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there," Jason said.

"The only people that mattered," Travis said. "Our family, friends and the people that came on the f--king flight with us, dude."

Jason added, "Also shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom — Taylor Swift — who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

"Shout out to Tay," Travis added. "Thanks for joining the team."

Kylie Kelce

The Philadelphia native recently admitted that the attention received from Taylor and Travis' relationship is "funny."

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing," Kylie told "Good Morning America" earlier this year. "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch, this is not that fascinating."

She added, "So it's funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support."

The mother-of-three, who has been married to Jason for five years, met her Super Bowl-winning husband on Tinder nearly a decade ago.

After Jason jumped out of the suite and into the stands shirtless, Kylie used Jason's own words from his podcast to get the last laugh.

"‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ - the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat," she wrote under the "New Heights" Instagram account.

He fired back, "Ky tweeted this or Instagrammed this and immediately, I googled 'how to lose a cat.'"

Donna Kelce

Mama Kelce is a staple at her son's football games, and now regularly spotted cheering alongside Taylor.

Last year, Donna kept Travis' love life under wraps, and said "it was OK" meeting Swift at one of his games. She told the "Today" show, "It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little when I was with them. They’re men now. And they’ve got their own lives and there isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life, it’s not going to happen."

Donna later clarified in a WSJ. Magazine piece, "I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time … God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

She admitted Thanksgiving is unique for the Kelce family as both of her sons are usually traveling for football, and she is just hopeful to see her boys together on the holiday.

"They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday," she told Extra. "I have always for the past, oh, 20 years, gone to where they are, even in college. It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football … We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving."

Ed Kelce

Taylor embraced Jason and Travis' dad on the field Sunday following the Chiefs' big win.

Ed Kelce told "Entertainment Tonight" in October that he's a Swiftie after only meeting a few times.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn't put on airs or anything like that .... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

He added, "I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal … I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game Sept. 24. She admitted in a December Time interview they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"I just think it's great," Ed said. "They're two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other's company and supporting each other."

He added, "I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Austin Swift

In December, Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie, gave Austin a stamp of approval for his Christmas spirit. During the "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular" podcast episode, Kylie chose Taylor's younger brother as the "New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week."

When Travis, 34, asked Kylie to choose one person who she thinks took their game to "new holiday heights," she replied, "Whoever wore the Santa suit."

"Ooh, nice, that was Austin Swift," Travis confirmed before he added, "It was Santa Claus." "That was a full commit, and I respect that," Kylie said.

Travis agreed and praised him for his holiday ensemble: "It was a full commit. And he killed it."

He continued to talk highly about his girlfriend’s brother, and shared the thoughtful gift he received from Austin.

"He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," Travis explained. "It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time."

Austin gave Travis a VHS copy of the 1994 film "Little Giants." The movie is about two brothers’ rival youth football teams, which is appropriate since Travis and his brother Jason play for different NFL teams.



Scott Swift

The Swifts are longtime Philadelphia fans, and knew Kansas City head coach Andy Reid when he was coaching the Eagles for 12 years.

Scott joined Travis on an international trip to see Taylor perform in Argentina on "The Eras Tour." During one performance of her song "Karma," Taylor changed the lyrics to reference Travis, and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

"How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?" Jason asked during an episode of their podcast.

"You mean ‘Karma’?" Travis replied. "Yeah no, I had no clue that — well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me … I was like oh … she really just said that?"

"You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five," Jason joked, referencing a video that went viral of the men reacting to the lyrics. In the video, Scott attempted to give Travis a high five.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event … So sorry," he said.

Time has been good to the pair, though, as Travis revealed a new nickname for Taylor's dad.

During the brother's recent podcast, they discussed the Swift family connection with the Kansas City Chiefs coach.

"Obviously, we’ve already talked about how … how they kind of know each other from the Philly days," Travis shared.

"Scott Swift — shout-out to to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends."

