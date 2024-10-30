Taylor Swift’s dad says Travis Kelce has had ‘biggest impact’ on her, according to flight seatmate

A Taylor Swift fan had a surprise encounter with Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, on a recent flight.

Taylor Moore, a travel agent who shares videos on TikTok, revealed she was the traveler sitting next to Scott after a video went viral showing him sitting in first class.

"I’m the girl that was sitting next to Papa Swift," Moore began her video.

Moore said she had not been at Swift’s New Orleans show or any other concerts. And while she thinks Swift is a "phenomenal human being," Moore wouldn’t consider herself "a massive fan."

TAYLOR SWIFT STAGE MALFUNCTIONS IN NEW ORLEANS DURING 'ERAS TOUR'

She mentioned that she recognized her seatmate as Swift’s dad and went ahead and addressed "the elephant in the room."

"I did say, ‘Are you Taylor’s dad?’ and he reached in his pocket and handed me guitar picks, and he was like ‘Yes, I am,’" she shared.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT'S DAD APPROVES OF TRAVIS KELCE IN CONVERSATION WITH PLANE SEATMATE

Moore said Scott is "the sweetest man on planet Earth," and he was willing to talk about his famous daughter unprompted.

"I did not even have to ask him questions, and he was just spilling every bit of how proud he was of Taylor. A lot about his life, a lot about what they do. All of the good stuff," she said.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE MEET THE PARENTS: WHO'S WHO IN EACH FAMOUS FAMILY

"He was ready to tell all," she added.

Moore said Scott spent a lot of the flight sharing videos from the recent New Orleans shows, "pointing out his favorite parts. He was so proud."

"He did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her," she said, noting she did not ask about Travis Kelce.

"I promise you I was not sitting there asking a bunch of questions. I did not ask this man questions. He was literally just raving about his daughter and raving about her success and raving about how proud he was of every aspect of her life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But he did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years, that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family." He said he knew the father of Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, before Swift and Kelce started dating.

According to Moore, he said, "‘I already knew the family. I knew they were amazing,' So they were an amazing family, and he loves them together."

Scott shared that his life has been busy between going to concerts and conferences and football games, but he doesn’t tell the public where he’s going to avoid attention.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE TURN HEADS WITH BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS AT ROMANTIC DOUBLE DATE DINNER

She also said flight attendants came over to him at the end of the flight, "fangirled" with him and handed him a note and some friendship bracelets.

Moore mentioned they also discussed Scott formerly operating a private plane and eventually opening his own travel agency to handle the amount of travel required for Swift and her team.

"He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years, that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family." — Taylor Moore

The proud dad also compared Swift’s success to that of Woodstock, according to Moore, explaining that it was "the big thing of his time, and he was like, ‘I think this is going to be the big thing of our time,’ which I completely agree with."

"It was super cool," Moore said of her encounter with Scott, later saying in the video "it was like talking to my dad."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The way he talks about Taylor and raves about her and raves about her accomplishments, he was not shy to take videos of her, show those videos. He was showing every bit of it and so proud of it, so it reminded me of my dad. So, it was the sweetest conversation. I loved every bit of it."

Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the video.

The "Cruel Summer" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating for over a year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They first went public with their relationship when Swift appeared at one of Kelce’s NFL games, and she joined him on the field after his team won the Super Bowl this year.

Swift is on the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, with her next stop in Indianapolis for three days beginning Friday, Nov 1.