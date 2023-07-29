Taylor Swift's Seattle fans caused earthquake during Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift and her fans caused a small earthquake during her Seattle concerts of the Eras Tour.

The dancing and jumping at the July 22 and 23 tour stops caused seismic activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismologist and geology professor at Western Washington University.

The movement at Lumen Field on both nights was likely caused by a combination of the sound from the concert combined with the dancing and jumping by her fans, seismologists told The New York Times.

Swift's concert broke the record for seismic movement at Lumen Field. In 2011, fans at a Seahawks game caused activity equivalent to a 2.0 earthquake during a touchdown celebration. The event became known as the "Beast Quake."

Swift began her final leg of her U.S. tour in California with a stop Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. She'll perform at the stadium again Saturday night before heading to Los Angeles for a six-night run at SoFi Stadium from August 3 until August 9.

The "Fearless" singer will then take her tour international, beginning with Mexico on August 24. She'll end in London, England, on August 17, 2024 – over a year after she kicked The Eras Tour off in Arizona on March 23, 2023.

Fans expect Swift to continue to release her re-recorded albums throughout the rest of The Eras Tour, with many speculating "1989 (Taylor's Version)" could even be announced next week. Swift has released three of the albums she recorded with Big Machine but did not own, and has three left to release, "Taylor Swift" (2006), "1989" (2014) and "Reputation" (2017).

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released on July 7.

"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours," Swift wrote on Twitter after the re-recorded album came out. "It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story."

Swift's new "Speak Now" album features six songs from the vault.

"I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now," she explained. "Therefore, you have six From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciated. For life, for you for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."

The tracks from Swift's infamous vault feature other artists, including Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams from Paramore.