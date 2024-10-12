Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds at romantic double date dinner

The celebrity couple dined at The Corner Store in Soho, New York

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage during Eras Tour in London Video

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage during Eras Tour in London

NFL star Travis Kelce is all smiles as he joins girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift on stage during "The Tortured Poets Department" set of "The Eras Tour." (Credit: @amynrogers/TikTok)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted cozying up during a brisk fall evening in New York City on Friday night.

The couple heated things up, as they snuck away on a hot double date with longtime pal Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. 

The celebrity pairs stepped out hand in hand to dine at The Corner Store in Soho, New York, for their romantic dinner. 

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted cozying up during a brisk fall evening in New York City. (Getty Images)

The mega pop star stunned in a Gucci GG net corset and rocked her look with a matching black leather mini skirt. She wore a camel-hair Polo Ralph Lauren coat, Louis Vuitton Roxy platform ankle boots and accessorized with a Dior Saddle bag.

Swift styled her chic ensemble with her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner, as her golden blonde hair was in Hollywood waves in a half-up, half-down look.

Her pro football player beau Kelce sported a navy blue Jacquemus Simon printed shirt, matching pants and topped off his look with white sneakers.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

The celebrity pair stepped out hand in hand to dine at The Corner Store in Soho, New York, for their romantic dinner.  (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Swift’s celebrity friend Lively donned a maroon mesh dress with high slits on the side, fishnet stockings and matching laced-up leather boots. She also styled her hair in voluminous waves.

Lively’s husband, Reynolds, wore a white shirt embellished with golden embroidery on the blue collar, dark tailored pants and tan suede loafers. 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out for a double date with longtime pal Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the "Midnights" singer has stepped out with her celebrity best friend, "It Ends with Us" actress. 

Last December, Swift and Lively turned heads at the billionaire singer’s 34th birthday celebration. 

Taylor Swift sparkles in black mini dress with best friend Blake Lively

Blake and Taylor walked into The Box in New York City together. (Gotham)

In October 2023, the "Welcome to New York" singer brought her famous friends to support her boyfriend at a Kansas City Chiefs football game. 

Taylor Swift points at the field next to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Swift chatted with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at Kelce's game. (Dustin Satloff)

Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter were additionally spotted hanging out in her luxury suite. Sophie Turner was also spotted catching a few plays with her pals.

Swift's friendship with Lively and her husband Reynolds runs deep. The trio have spent summers together at Swift's Rhode Island retreat, and in her 2020 "Folklore" album, Swift revealed the name of Lively and Reynolds's third daughter on the track "Betty."

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship just over a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star's football games.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

