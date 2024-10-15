Taylor Swift takes on new career challenge as record-setting Eras Tour wraps up

Mega pop star Taylor Swift can add "author" to her resume.

As Swift is preparing to close the chapter on her record-setting Eras Tour, the "Bejeweled" singer wants to keep the memories alive in her first-ever book.

"We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," Swift wrote on her Instagram.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE TURN HEADS WITH BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS AT ROMANTIC DOUBLE DATE DINNER

"The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" will be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night," she added.

The book will additionally include more than 500 photographs from the record-breaking Eras Tour, which kicked off in Arizona on March 18, 2023.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In June, the 14-time Grammy Award-winner celebrated her 100th show in Liverpool, England.

During her international tour, the "1989" singer praised the Edinburgh crowds for beating the attendance record at Murrayfield.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRUSHES OFF WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON STAGE DURING STOCKHOLM ‘ERAS TOUR’ STOP

"You truly blew me away this weekend," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row… and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!"

The Eras Tour and her rerecorded albums pushed the pop star to a net worth of $1.1 billion in October 2023, according to Bloomberg.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Eras Tour generated millions of dollars in revenue and was even credited with boosting the country's economy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift also took her tour to the big screen. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premiered exclusively in theaters and brought in $92.8 million on its opening weekend.

However, before the tour even began, Ticketmaster, which launched the presale of The Eras Tour tickets, could not accommodate the unprecedented demand. Millions of loyal fans waited in hours-long queues over a span of two days only to be shut out.

Despite the disastrous outcome and public scrutiny, Ticketmaster revealed "a new sales record was set" by The Eras Tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift's final "Eras" show is set for Dec. 8 in Vancouver.