Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs star implores Taylor Swift to keep coming to games

Chiefs are undefeated this year when Swift is in the building

Nick isn't worried about his Chiefs with Mahomes, defense in the 'best' sports city | What's Wright?

Nick isn't worried about his Chiefs with Mahomes, defense in the 'best' sports city | What's Wright?

Despite losing Rashee Rice and others, Nick Wright is not sweating his Kansas City Chiefs, especially after a 5-0 start with a win over the New Orleans Saints. Watch as he also explains why the Patrick Mahomes-Bobby Witt Jr. duo makes Kansas City ...

The Taylor Swift effect on the Kansas City Chiefs appears to be real.

The Chiefs have yet to lose with Swift in the building since the calendar turned from 2023 to 2024. She watched the team on their playoff run to another Super Bowl title and has been to three of the team’s five games to start the season.

Recording artist Taylor Swift enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024.

Recording artist Taylor Swift enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Chiefs safety Justin Reid implored Swift to keep coming to games and seemed to agree with the notion that Travis Kelce plays better when she is around.

"Who doesn’t play better when they want to impress their girlfriend? Yes, absolutely. Taylor, come to all the games," Reid said Tuesday on "Up & Adams."

"Taylor, keep coming," Reid added.

Justin Reid on the sideline

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, #20, leaves the field after the win over the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Kelce may not have had a touchdown, but he had one of the best games of his 2024 season so far. He had nine catches for 70 yards coming off of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he had seven catches for 89 yards.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium, and everything appeared to be right in the world. The Chiefs won, and she, Kelce and the Chiefs faithful went home happy.

Swift may not be in every home game going forward as the "Eras Tour" is getting started again. Fans can be sure that as long as she is in the suite, Kansas City has an even better chance of winning.

Travis Kelce vs Saints

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kansas City hits its bye week with a 5-0 record.

