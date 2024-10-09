Chiefs star implores Taylor Swift to keep coming to games

The Taylor Swift effect on the Kansas City Chiefs appears to be real.

The Chiefs have yet to lose with Swift in the building since the calendar turned from 2023 to 2024. She watched the team on their playoff run to another Super Bowl title and has been to three of the team’s five games to start the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs safety Justin Reid implored Swift to keep coming to games and seemed to agree with the notion that Travis Kelce plays better when she is around.

"Who doesn’t play better when they want to impress their girlfriend? Yes, absolutely. Taylor, come to all the games," Reid said Tuesday on "Up & Adams."

"Taylor, keep coming," Reid added.

49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN EXPLAINS WHY HE WAS 'PRETTY SHOCKED' JETS FIRED ROBERT SALEH

Kelce may not have had a touchdown, but he had one of the best games of his 2024 season so far. He had nine catches for 70 yards coming off of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he had seven catches for 89 yards.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium, and everything appeared to be right in the world. The Chiefs won, and she, Kelce and the Chiefs faithful went home happy.

Swift may not be in every home game going forward as the "Eras Tour" is getting started again. Fans can be sure that as long as she is in the suite, Kansas City has an even better chance of winning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City hits its bye week with a 5-0 record.