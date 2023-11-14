Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce meet the parents: Who's who in each famous family

As their relationship continues to blossom under the media spotlight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look to be seeking some normalcy, introducing each other to their families. Because nothing says "signed, sealed, delivered" like the approval of a parent.

Swift and Kelce have been spotted out multiple times with each other's parents.

And after Taylor cheered for her man at several Kansas City Chiefs games with Travis' parents, last weekend was her turn to shine.

Travis enjoyed her concert in Argentina in a VIP tent with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, while his mom Donna Kelce was spotted taking in Taylor's "The Eras Tour" concert film in Florida.

DONNA KELCE

Originally from Cleveland, Donna Kelce is a proud mother to NFL players Jason and Travis. Photographed at several Kansas City Chiefs games seated alongside Swift, Donna has been subdued with the media when discussing her son's relationship, admitting on the "Today" show in October her time spent with Swift was "OK."

"It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everybody saw me. … I was in the boxes with [Swift]. … It's just another thing that's amped up my life," Donna said.

More than a month later, Mama Kelce seems to have softened, attending a central Florida showing of Swift's "Eras Tour" movie.

Dannielle Sparks, a muralist and massive Swift fan, noticed a woman enter the movie theater who looked strikingly similar to Kelce's mother.

Sparks told Fox News Digital the woman was with a friend.

"They were just like chill the whole movie. …Everyone else was like dancing and singing, having fun. And it seemed like they were just enjoying the experience. … I mean, it's a long movie. She sat there and watched it with the rest of us."

After the film was over, the women flocked to the restroom, where Sparks felt motivated to say something. Sparks first mentioned something to Donna's friend, who played if off like the resemblance was a coincidence. After exiting the restroom, Donna introduced herself but cautioned that she was "just a mom."

"I was like, ‘No! You’re the mother. You're such a great mom to such amazing children. Like, it's a big deal. Don't just downplay it," Sparks remembers telling her. "She let my mother-in-law take a photo of me and her together, which was really nice. She didn't have to do that, you know?"

Things got interesting when Sparks says Mama Kelce made her way outside, where she and her friend were trying to take a picture with the Taylor movie marquee.

"I was like, ‘Oh do you want me to just take your photo for you? Like, I can do that,'" Sparks remembers asking. "And she was like, ‘No … Well, actually, yeah. Thank you. I need to send one to Travis to tell him I came to the movie.’ And I was just like, what?

"Me and my husband were talking about it," Sparks added, "I think she's probably just so happy that her kids have reached such a level of success. Like you would never trade that for anything. So, she's supporting them the best way she can."

Sparks did note that Donna respectfully rejected her friendship bracelet. Fans of Swift often exchange bracelets at her concerts.

ED KELCE

Travis Kelce's father and Donna's ex-husband, Ed, recently spilled what he found to be the most endearing thing about Swift, whom he called "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman."

Ed and Donna split after 25 years of marriage. The two are still close friends.

"I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," Ed told People magazine. "We're sitting in the suite. She gets up and in the front room. She gets up to go get a drink or something, and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.

"Because, in the suites, everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. … And I'm just thinking, 'I don't think she got the diva memo,'" he said of the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

"She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot."

During Week 3 of the NFL season, Swift appeared at her first Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Kelce. Seated in a suite with Donna, fan-captured video showed the star tidying up.

During an episode of his joint podcast "New Heights" with brother Jason, Travis joked about his father's interactions with Swift.

"If you were watching the game, you saw something momentous happen. … Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce," Jason began.

"Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad. … You know Dad, like I know Dad," Travis added.

"Which is, he shouldn't be talking to Taylor," Jason said with a laugh.

"This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible," Travis said. "All he's doing is just absolutely pumping her up. He started listening to her music a little more."

"It was nice because mom has been getting quite a bit of the spotlight," Jason noted of Donna. "So, it was cool to see dad up there on the jumbotron."

SCOTT SWIFT

Scott Swift, a former financial adviser, is a close confidant to his daughter. He and his ex-wife Andrea raised Swift and their son Austin in rural Pennsylvania before moving to Tennesee for Swift's career.

Often caught playing the role of doting dad, videoing his daughter during many of her performances, Scott was spotted rocking a Chief's lanyard while standing next to the tight end. This time, Kelce was on Swift's turf, attending her Saturday night concert in Argentina Nov. 12.

The two men shared a sweet moment when they both realized Swift had changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to include a nod to Kelce.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang. A fan captured video that showed Scott alongside Travis celebrating the lyric change.

ANDREA SWIFT

Although divorced, Scott and Andrea are frequently together and beside Swift during her biggest moments.

The only elusive parent in this "meet the parents" narrative is Andrea, the daughter of American opera singer Marjorie Finlay.

Although it's possible she has met her daughter's new beau, Andrea has not yet been photographed out in public with Travis. Swift and her mother are close, and the singer has written several songs about her.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.