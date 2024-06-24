Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get support from family after surprise 'Eras Tour' stage appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families showed support for the couple after the NFL star surprised fans during the London stop of "The Eras Tour."

Kelce, 34, became a part of Swift's three-hour-long concert Sunday as he appeared on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help the pop star get ready to sing "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

The transition between songs is largely symbolic of Swift's heartbreak experience amid the beginning of her tour when the singer-songwriter broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Kelce and Swift's families appeared supportive of the football player's big break as his mom shared a clip on social media.

TAYLOR SWIFT JOINED ON STAGE BY TRAVIS KELCE IN SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT LONDON ‘ERAS TOUR’ STOP

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE JOINS TAYLOR SWIFT ON STAGE DURING ‘ERAS TOUR’ IN LONDON

The clip Donna Kelce shared on Facebook was originally posted by a Swift fan account, swiftiesforeternity.

"TRAVIS KELCE IS ON STAGE SOS," the caption said.

Swift's dad was in the VIP section for the show and seemed surprised after the moment. Scott Swift could be seen with a huge smile as Swift sang the beginning of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Kelce seemed to be in good spirits when he took the stage, even clicking his heels as he made his way to Swift.

Before Kelce's performance, he spent time with Swift's mom and dad. The NFL star was spotted posing for photos with Scott and Andrea Swift. Another video showed Kelce and Andrea sharing a sweet moment inside the VIP tent.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift performed for three nights at London's Wembley Stadium for nearly 270,000 people. During her show on Friday, Swift performed in front of royalty - Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

After the show, the Prince and Princess of Wales ' official Instagram account shared a photo of the "Fortnight" singer and the royals with big smiles taking a selfie.

After traveling to Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria, Swift will return to London for five additional shows beginning Aug. 15. Afterward, she will get a monthlong break before taking the stage for a final time in the United States in October.

Swift confirmed "The Eras Tour" will end in December, after she travels to Canada for shows in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final show will take place at BC Place on Dec. 8. Swift took the stage for the first time on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grammy-award winning artist acknowledged the end of "The Eras Tour" while performing her 100th show in Liverpool, England.

"I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’" Swift said on stage. "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December."

"Like, that's it," she continued. "That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows."

Swift revealed the tour has become her "entire life," joking she cannot remember her hobbies anymore.

"All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP