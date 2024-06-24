Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get support from family after surprise 'Eras Tour' stage appearance

Kelce joined Swift on stage at the London stop of 'The Eras Tour'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families showed support for the couple after the NFL star surprised fans during the London stop of "The Eras Tour."

Kelce, 34, became a part of Swift's three-hour-long concert Sunday as he appeared on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help the pop star get ready to sing "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

The transition between songs is largely symbolic of Swift's heartbreak experience amid the beginning of her tour when the singer-songwriter broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Kelce and Swift's families appeared supportive of the football player's big break as his mom shared a clip on social media.

The clip Donna Kelce shared on Facebook was originally posted by a Swift fan account, swiftiesforeternity.

"TRAVIS KELCE IS ON STAGE SOS," the caption said.

Swift's dad was in the VIP section for the show and seemed surprised after the moment. Scott Swift could be seen with a huge smile as Swift sang the beginning of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Kelce seemed to be in good spirits when he took the stage, even clicking his heels as he made his way to Swift.

Before Kelce's performance, he spent time with Swift's mom and dad. The NFL star was spotted posing for photos with Scott and Andrea Swift. Another video showed Kelce and Andrea sharing a sweet moment inside the VIP tent.

Travis Kelce performs with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during "The Tortured Poets Department" set of "The Eras Tour" on June 23. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift performed for three nights at London's Wembley Stadium for nearly 270,000 people. During her show on Friday, Swift performed in front of royalty - Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

After the show, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo of the "Fortnight" singer and the royals with big smiles taking a selfie. 

Taylor Swift, Prince William take selfie

Taylor Swift, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose for a selfie. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

After traveling to Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria, Swift will return to London for five additional shows beginning Aug. 15. Afterward, she will get a monthlong break before taking the stage for a final time in the United States in October.

Swift confirmed "The Eras Tour" will end in December, after she travels to Canada for shows in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final show will take place at BC Place on Dec. 8. Swift took the stage for the first time on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Travis Kelce smiling at Taylor Swift on stage at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce smile big after the NFL star's big "Eras Tour" moment. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing a pink and purple 1989 set during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performed for three nights at London's Wembley Stadium. (Getty Images)

The Grammy-award winning artist acknowledged the end of "The Eras Tour" while performing her 100th show in Liverpool, England.

"I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’" Swift said on stage. "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December."

"Like, that's it," she continued. "That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows."

Taylor Swift sits at the piano during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift will end "The Eras Tour" in December. (Getty Images)

Swift revealed the tour has become her "entire life," joking she cannot remember her hobbies anymore.

"All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

