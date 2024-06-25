Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce reveals what really made him 'fall' in love with Taylor Swift

Kelce gushed about his relationship on a podcast

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25

Travis Kelce gushed about his girlfriend Taylor Swift in a recent podcast interview as he recalled the whirlwind love story they have experienced over the last year.

On the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast, Kelce talked about the pop star’s ability to handle all types of situations and what made him "really fall for her."

Taylor Swift in KC

Taylor Swift smiles during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

"She’s very self-aware. She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill, so cool and I can admire that," he explained.

The Kansas City Chiefs star explained that he was ready to set up all types of smokescreens to get Swift into Arrowhead Stadium when she first visited him.

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, scores on a 48-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

"The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, ‘Hey, yeah I can probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door," he said. "She was just like, ‘I want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ I was like, she got buku points for that. I was just like, damn, she’s in the madness man. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. I was like, man, she really won me over with that one."

Kelce went on to say that the "craziest" part of the relationship is the increased spotlight and how their privacy is starting to dwindle.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," he said. "That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

As the conversation began to shift gears, Kelce was asked to rank his favorite Swift songs. He picked "Blank Space," "Cruel Summer" and "So High School."

