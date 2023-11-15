Travis Kelce issues apology to Taylor Swift's dad Scott after concert flub

Travis Kelce is ensuring he has no bad blood with Taylor Swift's father, days after meeting him for the first time.

The Kansas City Chief's tight end spoke at length about his trip to Argentina to visit Swift this past weekend on his podcast "New Heights" with brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

"How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?" Jason inquired. During her Saturday night performance, Swift sweetly changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference her new beau. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

"You mean ‘Karma’?" Travis replied. "Yeah no, I had no clue that – well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me… I was like oh… she really just said that?"

"You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five," Jason joked, referencing a video that went viral of the two men reacting to the lyric change. In the video, Scott can be seen trying to give Travis a celebratory high-five.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry," he reiterated.

Jason noted that Scott, historically a Philadelphia Eagles fan, was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at Swift's Saturday concert. Jason is currently a center for the Eagles. "You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?" Jason teased.

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him," Travis clarified.

Travis shared that he arrived in Argentina on Friday, with hopes to watch Swift perform her second of three shows in the capital city. Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour. The show was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

"She wasn't too happy about it," Travis revealed. "She kind of prides herself on performing through like weather or rain and things like that, but when it's unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you got to do what you got to do. But it wasn't canceled – it was postponed, as she noted."

The couple was spotted out to dinner after Swift shared with her followers the news about her concert.

"Really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner was the night the show got postponed, so we didn't wanna just go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show. So, we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves," he said of his downtime with Swift after they grabbed dinner.

"It's crazy how many sold out shows she has," Travis gushed. "And these venues that she keeps going to… I was blown away… It was an electric crowd, too. And for everybody who went to the shows, Taylor was on record saying it was one of her favorite places to play. So hats off to you guys for showing the love."

"For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric, knowing I had a little bit more to enjoy for… Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there."

After the show on Saturday was over, Swift was spotted gleefully running into Kelce's arms and giving him a kiss. The video went viral online, with fans in disbelief at their public display of affection.

Both superstars have since returned to the U.S.