Taylor Swift stuns at iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jason and Brittany Aldean turn heads during date night

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The music industry's biggest stars shined bright at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Celebrities rocked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater on Thursday, March 26 on their way to watch Ludacris host the award show honoring the best of the best in entertainment.

Hollywood power couple Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy walked the red carpet together. Wahlberg posed for photos in a classic black suit with a black and white design on the collar, while McCarthy opted for a black dress with a low back and a thigh-high slit which she paired with a silver sparkling clutch.

Country music royalty, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, posed for photos side by side on the red carpet. Aldean sported an all-black look, including a leather jacket and a black cowboy hat, while Brittany wore a pink long-sleeve dress with ruffles, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace.

Teddi Mellencamp walked the red carpet in a black silk dress with lace on the neckline, which she paired with open-toed nude shoes, a diamond statement necklace and multiple rings. She styled her short hair slicked back and kept her makeup minimal with bold lashes and a nude lipstick.

Taylor Swift turned heads on the red carpet when she posed for photos in a corseted green outfit with sequined designs on either side, pairing the look with soft makeup and dangly diamond earrings and a ring.

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"90210" star, Jennie Garth, also posed for photos at the award show, opting for pink satin dress pants with a matching blazer and a white tank top underneath, which she paired with red high heels. The actress kept her makeup look natural and wore her blonde hair in beach waves.

Nikki Glaser stunned on the carpet in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and high strapless neckline, which she paired with a pair of silver dangle earrings and bracelets, as well as a black clutch.

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Country superstar, Ella Langley, wore a short sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond necklace and a black purse.