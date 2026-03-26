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Entertainment

Taylor Swift stuns at iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jason and Brittany Aldean turn heads during date night

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy dazzled when they posed for photos in matching black outfits at the award show

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling Video

Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace fame, life on the road, and homeschooling

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The music industry's biggest stars shined bright at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Celebrities rocked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater on Thursday, March 26 on their way to watch Ludacris host the award show honoring the best of the best in entertainment.

Hollywood power couple Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy walked the red carpet together. Wahlberg posed for photos in a classic black suit with a black and white design on the collar, while McCarthy opted for a black dress with a low back and a thigh-high slit which she paired with a silver sparkling clutch.

Country music royalty, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, posed for photos side by side on the red carpet. Aldean sported an all-black look, including a leather jacket and a black cowboy hat, while Brittany wore a pink long-sleeve dress with ruffles, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace. 

Jennie McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg walked the red carpet together in matching black outfits.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Brittany and Jason Aldean at the 2026 iHeartradio Awards in March.

Jason and Brittany Aldean posing for photos on the red carpet. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Teddi Mellencamp walked the red carpet in a black silk dress with lace on the neckline, which she paired with open-toed nude shoes, a diamond statement necklace and multiple rings. She styled her short hair slicked back and kept her makeup minimal with bold lashes and a nude lipstick.

Taylor Swift turned heads on the red carpet when she posed for photos in a corseted green outfit with sequined designs on either side, pairing the look with soft makeup and dangly diamond earrings and a ring.

Taylor Swift at the 2026 iHearRadio Music Awards in March.

Swift posed for photos in a green outfit with sequined designs. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

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"90210" star, Jennie Garth, also posed for photos at the award show, opting for pink satin dress pants with a matching blazer and a white tank top underneath, which she paired with red high heels. The actress kept her makeup look natural and wore her blonde hair in beach waves.

Teddi Mellencamp at the 2026 iHeartradio Music Awards in March 2026.

Mellencamp wore a black dress to the awards show. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennie Garth at the 2026 iHeartradio awards in March.

Garth posed for photos in a pair of pink pants and a matching blazer. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser stunned on the carpet in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and high strapless neckline, which she paired with a pair of silver dangle earrings and bracelets, as well as a black clutch.

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Country superstar, Ella Langley, wore a short sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond necklace and a black purse.

Nikki Glaser at the iHeartradio Awards in March 2026.

Glaser on the red carpet at the award show. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Ella Langley in a black dress at the 2026 iHeartradio awards.

Ella Langley at the iHeartRadio Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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