Jenny McCarthy battles bone infection, eyeball growths and nine surgeries in difficult year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year, Jenny McCarthy is thankful for good health – something she's struggled with in 2025.

The actress has spent the past year dealing with her teeth falling out, multiple surgeries and "growths" on her eyeballs.

"My teeth were falling out, implants falling out," she told People of the beginning of her ordeal. "They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only."

DONNIE WAHLBERG'S ‘MIDNIGHT’ THANKSGIVING OBSESSION WITH WIFE JENNY MCCARTHY

She added, "I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth, I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."

The issues were originally caused, she explained, by a ceramic dental implant.

"As of now, I'm able to chew again," McCarthy said, "but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs."

She added, "People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"

The "Masked Singer" judge also told People, who she spoke with ahead of Thanksgiving, that she was looking forward to being able to eat solid food for the holiday.

"I think I'm past the storm," she said. "I'm about to chow down!"

Her plans were to spend the day with husband Donnie Wahlberg – she admitted that "it's been a little tricky-wicky getting together" because of their busy schedules.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I've been shooting ‘The Masked Singer’ in Los Angeles, he’s been in Canada with ‘Boston Blue.’ So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year," she explained. It’s just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McCarthy and Wahlberg have been married for 11 years, and last month, the "Blue Bloods" actor told Fox News Digital about one of the ways they keep their relationship going strong.

"Well, we've both been divorced before, so we did a lot of individual therapy and when we got together we decided, let's do some together, sort of preemptive, because no matter what, every new relationship brings on new challenges, and sometimes we don't even know what activates us, what causes us to react to certain things and brings out vulnerabilities in us," said Wahlberg.

"But intimate new relationships are usually where they surface," he continued. "Some of us are really good at working in a work environment or with friends. We can give advice, and we can handle things, but sometimes you get into a romantic relationship and suddenly things bother you that don't bother you in other parts of your life. And it's because it's the most vulnerable relationship you're going to be in, and that's where those vulnerabilities pop up."

McCarthy and Wahlberg began dating in July 2013 and tied the knot in August 2014. Wahlberg has two sons from his previous marriage to Kimberly Fey, and McCarthy has one son, Evan, from an earlier marriage to John Asher.