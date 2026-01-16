Expand / Collapse search
Comedy

Nikki Glaser reveals she relied on blackout drinking because she was 'scared of sex'

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser says alcohol was leading her into situations that could have 'destroyed' her life

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Nikki Glaser revealed she relied on heavy drinking to overcome her anxiety around sex.

Glaser opened up about her drinking problem, explaining she used alcohol to facilitate different parts of her life – including sex. Her habit posed a problem as she admitted it nearly destroyed her life.

"Alcohol was like – I was gonna get a DUI, which was gonna financially destroy me and potentially basically destroy me or others," she said during an interview with Graham Bensinger. "Like it was just, my relationships were based on drinking." 

"It was the only way I could have sex because I was scared of sex," Glaser continued. "So, I would get blackout drunk. I would hook up with people. And then the second I would have to have sober sex because, God forbid, it was like the bars were closed, or we couldn't get booze. And then I'm like 'Oh, yeah, let's do it. I'm having sex with someone. I hate this. But I have to go through with it because if I don't, then I am an alcoholic.'"

NIKKI GLASER ROASTS LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S DATING HISTORY DURING GOLDEN GLOBES OPENING MONOLOGUE

Nikki Glaser wears a red gown at the Golden Globes

Comedian Nikki Glaser said she quit drinking alcohol after realizing it was quietly running her life and putting her career and relationships at risk. (Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images)

Glaser found alcohol to be the common denominator in situations she didn't want to be in.

"It was leading me to be in all these situations," Glaser continued. "You know, waking up in the morning being like, ‘Who did I meet last night? What did I say?’ Making friendships with girls that I would see them the next day, and they'd be like, ‘Thank you so much for talking me into getting that abortion.’ I'd be like, ‘What? Like I don't even know who you are.'"

Glaser explained she was a "lucid drunk," noting she would often be blackout drunk and nobody would know.

Nikki Glaser poses for a photo at the Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser, who recently hosted the Golden Globes, opened up about her decision to give up alcohol and how sobriety changed her personal life. (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The 41-year-old comedian has since given up drinking.

"I don't think I'll ever drink again. I have no plan on it," she told Bensinger. "You know, there are times where I go, ‘Ah, I could probably have one,’ but I just don't want to risk it."

"I can dance now without it," Glaser added. "I can have sex without, like, I used to drink because I was nervous to be around people. I don't need that anymore. I don't have social anxiety in that way. It used to facilitate things for me that I don't need it for anymore."

Nikki Glaser stands on the "SNL" stage

Nikki Glaser said she does not plan to drink again after recognizing alcohol’s destructive role in her life. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser at SiriusXM

Nikki Glaser reflected on her sobriety journey, explaining that giving up alcohol helped her overcome social anxiety and regain control of her life. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Glaser began her career in stand-up comedy at the age of 18, while attending college. She appeared on two seasons of "Last Comic Standing" and eventually hosted her own show on Comedy Central, "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser."

She has released several comedy specials including, "Perfect," "Bangin,'" "Good Clean Filth" and "Someday You'll Die."

Her appearance in "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" in 2024 garnered significant acclaim.

Since then, Glaser has hosted the Golden Globes twice – in 2026 and 2025 – and is preparing to release her next comedy special. The untitled project was filmed in October during her "Alive and Unwell" tour.

