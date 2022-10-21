Why Taylor Swift fans believe she goes after John Mayer, addresses engagement rumors and more in ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" dropped Friday, and fans are already looking for Easter eggs and posting their theories on social media.

It's no secret Swift has had her share of celebrity feuds, and she certainly has had a number of high-profile relationships, giving her a lot of life experience to pull from while writing her songs. It seems like no one was safe when it came to "Midnights" as Swift pulled from experiences both old and new.

Fans on social media are convinced the song "Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve" is about ex-boyfriend John Mayer. The two dated from 2009 to 2010. If the song is about him, it wouldn't be the first time she has reportedly written about their relationship. Many fans also believe her song "Dear John" from her 2010 album "Speak Now" is inspired by Mayer.

The lyrics fans have anchored their theory to: "At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts/ Memories feel like weapons/ And now that I know, I wish you left me wondering." She goes on to sing about the heartache she experienced when he broke up with her.

When Swift and Mayer were together, Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32, Swift's current age. Fans went crazy on Twitter, warning Mayer that he "should be scared" with one going as far as saying, "I wish John Mayer was still with us, I know my guy would’ve absolutely loved this website if he was alive today. RIP."

Mayer isn't the only victim of Swift's lyrics on this album. Some fans are also claiming Swift's song "Vigilante S--t" is a dig at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over his divorce with Kim Kardashian. Swift and West have not gotten along since West referenced her in one of his songs without seeking her permission.

The clues they've picked up on in this song center around Swift forming a friendship with someone's ex-wife after giving her the proof she wanted. It also makes reference to a rough divorce in which the subject of the song loses custody of his children.

"Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride/ Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife," she croons. "And she looks so pretty/ Driving in your Benz."

Twitter users had a field day with these lyrics.

"THIS HAS TO BE ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN AND TAYLOR OMG … IM SCREAMING," one Twitter user wrote. "Is vigilante s—t about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god," another wrote.

"You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west. We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift," wrote a third Twitter user.

Swift also sang about the engagement rumors surrounding her relationship with Joe Alwyn. She sang about their relationship in a song called "Lavender Haze," a phrase she says she learned while watching "Mad Men" that essentially means she is in love.

In the song, she sings about the pressure the media has always put on her and her relationships. And even though this time it's positive attention, she still feels the pressure from the media constantly asking about her relationship status with Alwyn.

"I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ The 1950s s–t they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze," she sings. "All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife."

Earlier this month, Swift said she and Alwyn have "had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," adding that "this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

The two also have a duet on the album, a ballad titled "Sweet Nothing."

Selena Gomez, a longtime member of Swift's girl squad, showed support for her friend's latest album by posting herself listening to the song "Mastermind" on her Instagram story.

"that she is," Gomez captioned the snapshot.