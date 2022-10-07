Ye calls out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, talks Lizzo, Ice Cube and more

Rapper Kanye West dropped countless celebrity names in his exclusive bombshell interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

In the wide-ranging interview, West — who now goes by Ye — got candid about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how she’s portrayed in the media.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper also claimed the "liberal" media attacks his "good friend" Lizzo for losing weight, and gave insight into his discussions with Ice Cube about how the Black community is viewed in the political eye.

Here are more of the celebrities West spoke about in his interview with "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

KANYE WEST CLAIMS HE DIDN'T KNOW EX-WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN WAS 'CLOSE TO THE CLINTONS'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

West compared his relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to his parents' relationship.

He explained that since his late mom was a liberal, she and West’s dad didn’t see eye-to-eye in certain situations, much like him and Kardashian.

"Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she is a 40-something-year-old, multi-billionaire with four Black children," West exclusively told Tucker Carlson.

"This is… how fashion wants… to present her."

West continued to slam how the media "ridiculed" him for purchasing a home next-door to the reality television star in order to be close to his children, and criticized those who suggested he stalked Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

KANYE WEST DEFENDS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRTS, SLAMS LIBERALS WHO THREATENED, ASSAULTED MAGA HAT WEARERS

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said that I was stalking her and her new boyfriend, because I bought the house next door to see my children," he explained to Carlson.

"So many things that are put in Kim’s head."

West, who spoke about his support for Donald Trump, also explained that Kim had a much closer connection to the Clintons than he had previously known.

West and Kardashian share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S SKIMS SHAPEWEAR COMPANY IN SPOTLIGHT AFTER KANYE WEST, TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEW

Lizzo

As celebrities including Gigi Hadid continue to slam West for "bullying" Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt after Paris Fashion Week, he spoke out about how the "liberal" media pressured singer Lizzo about her weight.

"They had the idea that Ye was bullying. What I think… the liberal term is, a body goal, "Black woman." Now, let's talk about Gabby and my good friend Lizzo," West continued.

"Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots, that's a term for… telemarketer callers… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight," he remarked.

"The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it is actually unhealthy."

West continued to say that if individuals find the look attractive, "to each his own."

"It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."



Tonya Harding

The 45-year-old rapper compared his inspiration behind the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to former American figure skater Tonya Harding.

When Tucker Carlson asked West why he created the controversial shirts, he responded, "I do certain things from a feeling."

"It is using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," he explained.

"If you ask… Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip or the triple spin. She was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened… God is… preparing us for the real battles."

Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson

As West continued to defend his "White Lives Matter" shirt, he compared the situation to Jamie Foxx starring in the movie "Django Unchained."



"This is like a Black girl saying, 'I felt traumatized when I saw a Black man wearing something that he wasn't allowed to wear,'" West said.

"It's like in ‘Django,’ when Jamie Foxx is on top of a horse, and Samuel L. Jackson is like, ‘You know, that Black guy is not supposed to be on top of the horse,’ okay." he explained.

West also took to Instagram to share a text that asks, in all caps, "WHO SHOULD PLAY ME IN A MOVIE?"

He commented in the section, "My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses." This post has since been deleted.

Ice Cube

In West’s all-encompassing interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," he discussed politics and how he views the different parties:

"The Democrats feel that they don't owe us anything, and Republicans feel that they don't owe us anything. Blacks have never demanded something for our vote, and that is something I talked to Ice Cube about. What are we asking for? How do we change our life?"