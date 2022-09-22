Bob Saget's wife and friends John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel pay emotional tribute to late star: 'Incredible man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Full House" star Bob Saget was honored Wednesday by celebrity friends at a charity event that was very close to the late comedian’s heart.

The star-studded guest list at The Scleroderma Research Foundation event – a nonprofit that funds research to find a cure – featured John Mayer, Rosie O’Donnell, Jimmy Kimmell, Joel McHale and more. "Full House" alums John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin were also in attendance.

Saget had spearheaded the annual event for 30 years.

His wife Kelly Rizzo got emotional while talking to Fox News Digital about her late husband, and noted that she had big shoes to fill at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine’s gathering.

"I couldn't imagine not being involved in this cause going forward. It was so important to him. It meant everything to him," Rizzo exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"After he passed… I [needed] to find a way that I can still be involved. I kind of felt him say to me… ’You book the comedians, that was my job. Now this is your job.’"

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

Rizzo took a moment to stop the interview with Fox News Digital, and briefly teared up while remembering her late husband.

"He was the deepest, most sensitive, most caring, incredible man that… anyone could’ve ever known and that this cause was his deepest passion, beside his family, of course," she continued.



"All he wanted to do was to share his message of love and laughter… so that's what we're going to keep doing."

Musician John Mayer reflected on his nearly 20-year friendship with Saget and said he was always an incredible person in his life.

"Dinner after dinner, experience after experience… we stayed in such close contact that we just lived our lives together," Mayer exclusively told Fox News Digital.



"It’s a very, very tough loss when you lived your life in tandem with somebody, and they disappear."

Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel added that it’s vital to keep the "meaningful" event’s tradition alive in honor of the late comedian.

"I know it will be very important to him to keep this going and to keep fighting scleroderma… it's really an honor and a pleasure to be here," Kimmel shared with Fox News Digital.

"All the people are here because they love Bob… Bob had a very interesting group of friends. I was one of them," he concluded.

"It's nice to be able to come together in the same way we did when he was with us."