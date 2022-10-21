Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release

While the action was on the field Thursday night as the Arizona Cardinals took on the New Orleans Saints, some TV viewers were more interested in the trailer of Taylor Swift’s new album, released during the game.

Swift’s album "Midnights" debuted at midnight on Friday, soon after the trailer came out during "Thursday Night Football."

The trailer was a succession of clips from the music videos Swift shot for the album, which showed her playing a range of roles from different periods of history, including a Marilyn Monroe-type actress, a flapper girl, Marie Antoinette and, at one point, a person who hides in a coffin for some reason.

TAYLOR SWIFT TURNED DOWN SUPER BOWL HALFTIME OFFER: REPORT

In a message before the highly anticipated trailer was revealed, Swift thanked Amazon for "giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time." The game was streamed on Amazon Prime.

AMAZON'S PRIME VIDEO WILL STREAM FIRST-EVER NFL GAME ON BLACK FRIDAY NEXT YEAR

She continued, "Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies, the music videos that I’ve made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record."

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer said she loves songwriting and storytelling.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love writing videos, I love directing them," she said. "We really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them," she said of cinematographer Rina Yang, who she collaborated with on the short film ‘All Too Well’ about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift also collaborated with several celebrities in the videos, including Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

After the album was released, Swift tweeted, "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."

In case you care, the Cardinals won 42-34.