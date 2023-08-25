Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after going viral, Elle King flaunts impressive weight loss

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
taylor swift elle king

Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after going viral, Elle King shows off impressive weight loss (Getty Images)

'CRUEL SUMMER' - Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after breaking photo policy. Continue reading here…

‘I STARTED SLOW’ - Country star Elle King shows off dramatic slim down. Continue reading here…

‘IT'S YOUR LOVE' - Tim McGraw 'would've died' if he did not marry Faith Hill: how their marriage beat the odds. Continue reading here…

A photo of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw admitted he 'would've died' if he did not marry wife Faith Hill. (J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

‘LONG, VALIANT BATTLE’ - Hersha Parady, 'Little House on the Prairie' actress, dead at 78. Continue reading here…

THEN AND NOW - 'Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson: 'That '70s Show' turns 25. Continue reading here…

Cast of "That '70s Show" in a promotional picture

'That '70s Show' celebrates its 25th anniversary. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

BROKEN MARRIAGE - Kim Zolciak's former NFL pro-husband Kroy Biermann re-files for divorce from the reality star. Continue reading here…

HERCULEAN BATTLE - Kevin Sorbo, wife Sam believe AI is 'extraordinarily dangerous.' Continue reading here…

ROYALLY SOLO - Prince Harry making a special visit to the U.K. without Meghan Markle. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look serious in a photo

Prince Harry making a special visit to the U.K. without Meghan Markle.  (Getty Images)

NOT SO ‘FULL HOUSE’ - Candace Cameron Bure's daughter's latest celeb to flee Los Angeles. Continue reading here…

HART-ACHE - Kevin Hart injured, in a wheelchair after race with NFL star goes wrong. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

