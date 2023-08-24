Kevin Hart injured in race with NFL player: 'I'm in a wheelchair'

Kevin Hart is wheelchair-bound after suffering injuries in a foot race with a former NFL star.

Hart shared a video of himself in a wheelchair and explained what happened in a post shared Wednesday night.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--k am I doing???? I blew my s--t….I’m done. FML," the comedian captioned the Instagram post.

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff," Hart further explained in the clip.

"This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast," he added. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

Hart and Stevan Ridley, 34, raced in a 40-yard dash – which resulted in the "Back on the Strip" star's torn abdomen and tears to his hip abductors. However, the 44-year-old comedian fully believes his injuries have more to do with his age.

"To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age," Hart said. "Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

Ridley apologized to Hart following the race, but not without his own quip at the comedian.

"I saw [Tom Brady] do it at your age, so I figured you had the juice too big bro," Ridley joked in an Instagram story shared Thursday.

"My bad," he added. "Heal up and keep making us all laugh."

It's unclear how long Hart will be in a wheelchair or what his recovery process will look like.

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

