Prince Harry will return to U.K. without Meghan Markle ahead of anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Harry is heading back to the U.K. once again, solo.

He is expected to return next month to attend a charity awards ceremony the day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the charity WellChild said Thursday. Harry, who is a longtime patron of the U.K. charity, will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people.

He is expected to make the trip without his wife Meghan Markle, as he did for his father's coronation in May.

The Duke of Sussex withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony last year, which took place on Sept. 8, the day his grandmother died.

Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old when she passed away at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish country estate. King Charles III is currently at Balmoral Castle, where he is expected to spend the next several weeks. Royal sources have claimed he will spend the first anniversary of his mother’s death in "quiet reflection."

As for Harry, he is also reportedly attending the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition that he founded for wounded military personnel and veterans. The games open in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 9.

Markle is expected to join her husband for the event, Glamour magazine reported.

OK! Magazine originally reported that King Charles and Prince Harry would privately meet Sept. 17, which coincides with the end of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf and the king’s return to London from Balmoral.

However, Sussex sources denied the report to the New York Post.

Multiple royal experts told Fox News Digital they don’t believe a "peace summit" will be happening between the monarch and "the spare."

"The person I spoke to about this, they poured quite a lot of scorn on it, and we’re not at that stage yet from either side," said royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

Larcombe said it would take "nothing short of a miracle" for Harry, 38, and Charles, 74, to come together and repair their relationship.

"Feelings between Prince William and Prince Harry are still running so strong that I think King Charles would think long and hard about going behind William’s back and trying to make peace with Harry," he explained. "I just don’t think that time has come yet. I’m not saying it never will. But I think we’re a long way off."

In 2020, Harry and Markle announced they were stepping back as senior royals, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

The couple sat for a two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey and launched a six-part Netflix docuseries about their life together, and Harry released his best-selling memoir, "Spare," where he makes many unflattering accusations about his family.

Recently, Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title was removed from his profile page on the royal family's website.

Two references to Harry were changed from "HRH" to his title of "the Duke of Sussex" or "the Duke" following a report on the oversight that was published by the British outlet Express.

When Harry and Markle stepped back from the royal family, there was an agreement made that they would no longer use their "HRH" titles, which refers to "his/her royal highness."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.