Departed

Hersha Parady, 'Little House on the Prairie' actress, dead at 78

Actress Hersha Parady portrayed teacher Alice Garvey, who heroically attempted to save children from a burning building on the popular drama

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actress Hersha Parady, who played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on "Little House on the Prairie," died Wednesday. She was 78.

"Hersha ('Hershey') Parady was a long-time member of the Group Rep. She passed away today after a long, valiant battle with meningioma. She was in the loving care of her only son, Jonathan Peverall," Group Rep Artistic Director, Doug Haverty, told Fox News Digital.

Parady starred in the beloved series "Little House on the Prairie," created by Michael Landon, for three seasons beginning in 1977. She was featured in 35 episodes.

DAVID JACOBS, CREATOR OF ‘KNOTS LANDING’ AND ‘DALLAS,' DEAD AT 84

Hersha Parady in costume as Alice Garvey

"Little House on the Prairie" actress Hersha Parady died Wednesday. She was 78. (NBC Universal)

During the sixth season episode of "We Make Them Proud," her character raced into a burning schoolhouse to save children trapped inside the building but died in the blaze.

Parady was born in 1945 in Berea, Ohio, and made the decision to travel to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. She went on to act in regional theaters all over the country and was featured in several television series.

She landed the role of Stella, opposite Jon Voight, in a national tour of "A Streetcar Named Desire."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

hersha paradey

Actress Hersha Parady portrayed teacher Alice Garvey, who heroically attempted to save children from a burning building on the NBC drama. (Getty Images)

"Hersha’s passion for theater was deep and contagious. She loved every aspect of theater, especially the development of new plays. She just hummed with creative energy," Haverty added. 

"She was dedicated, selfless, driven and a remarkable friend."

Before Parady rose to fame with her breakout role in "Little House on the Prairie," she was featured in several television shows including  "The Waltons," "Mannix" and "Bearcats!"

Little House on the Prairie

Merlin Olsen as Jonathan Garvey, Patrick Laborteaux as Andrew Garvey, Hersha Parady as Alice Garvey. (Getty Images)

Her other film and television credits include 1984’s "Raw Courage," 1995’s "The Break" and "Kenan and Kel" as a principal. 

Parady was married to producer John Peverall and is survived by her son, Jonathan Peverall. 

"We will all miss her terribly," her dear friend Haverty concluded. "Rest in peace, lovely Hershey. We are all the richer, having known you."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

