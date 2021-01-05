Tanya Roberts' 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Jaclyn Smith shares tribute to late star: 'Good bye angel'

Tanya Roberts received a touching tribute from her "Charlie's Angels" co-star Jaclyn Smith.

Roberts died on Monday night while hospitalized in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The star's death was mistakenly reported a day early, when her rep told multiple outlets that she'd passed away when, in fact, she was still alive.

With Roberts' passing Smith shared an emotional post in remembrance of her co-star with a throwback photo of herself with Roberts and co-star Cheryl Ladd on Instagram Tuesday.

The "Charlie's Angels" star, 75, wrote "Tanya joined #CharliesAngels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a redhead, a brunette and a blonde," the actress remembered in the caption. "She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades."

She concluded: "Good bye angel, Rest In Peace."

Smith starred as Kelly Garrett in all five seasons of "Charlie's Angels," which ran from 1976 to 1981.

Roberts joined the show in its final season as Julie Rogers, starring in a total of 16 episodes alongside Smith and Ladd, per IMDb.

Roberts' longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, told Fox News on Tuesday that Roberts died on Monday night after being hospitalized for complications of a urinary tract infection (UTI) that he said spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder before it "got into her blood."

The actress also starred alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic spy.

However, Roberts was perhaps best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The character was known for annoying her teenage daughter and her husband with her hilarious naive temperament, often bringing moments of levity to their often dramatic household.

She left the Fox sitcom in 2001 to care for her terminally ill husband but briefly reprised her role in 2004.

