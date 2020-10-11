'Charlie's Angels' star Cheryl Ladd protested revealing scenes by wearing the 'tiniest' bikini she could find

Cheryl Ladd had a way of dealing with frequently being asked to wear revealing outfits in "Charlie's Angels."

The star, now 69, starred in the hit series from 1977-1981, which featured heroines saving the world just as frequently as they donned skimpy outfits, leaving little to the imagination for viewers.

Ladd recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment and recalled how she pushed back against the wardrobe policy.

"I had a long talk with [executive producer] Aaron [Spelling] one day about wearing bikinis all the time," she said. "And I said, ‘I'm someone's mother,’ it's really not necessary to have it all the time."

The actress remembered her producer agreeing, but not long after, she was called to wear a bikini.

"I got the tiniest one I could find that was shocking," Ladd told the outlet. "And the director said, 'Surely you can't wear that.' I said, 'Aaron wants me in a bikini. This is the one I'm wearing. I'll take all responsibility for it.'"

Ultimately, Ladd's protest stuck, resulting in the episode being edited to reveal less skin.

"I got the message and it won’t happen again," the star remembered being told by Spelling.

Looking back, the "Poison Ivy" actress finds "Charlie's Angels" to have been "empowering," as well as a step forward for women in television.

"We weren't trying to be men," she stated. "We were just smart cookies [who] worked together, wore great clothes and took care of ourselves. Nothing wrong with any of it."

Nowadays, Ladd is looking for slightly different roles -- ones that reflect her age.

"I think the standard for women is much, much, much tougher," shared the actress. "But I got crinkles … and if I didn’t have anything on my face that shows I've aged a little bit, that would look weird and I want to work and I want to play women my age."