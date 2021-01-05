Tanya Roberts' favorite acting job was 'That 70s Show' role, longtime partner says

Tanya Roberts' partner reflected on her decades-long career in movies and television following her death.

Roberts' longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, confirmed on Tuesday the actress passed away, just one day after her representative mistakenly declared her dead. O'Brien told us he received a call from a staffer at a hospital in Los Angeles around 9:30 pm Monday night, confirming she succumbed to complications first brought on by a urinary tract infection (UTI). She was initially hospitalized in late December after suffering a fall at home, he said.

While reflecting on her several career accomplishments in showbiz Tuesday morning, O'Brien revealed to Fox News that the one-time Bond girl was particularly fond of her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." Roberts' character was known for annoying her teenage daughter (played by actress Laura Prepon) and her husband with her hilarious naive temperament, often bringing moments of levity to their often dramatic household.

"She loved ‘That 70s Show’ more than anything in the world," O'Brien shared. "She loved that more than any of her movies."

O'Brien said it was the schedule of the show, which apparently mirrored a typical "9 to 5 type job," that awarded her the opportunity to still carve out time with O'Brien and her four-legged companions.

"It was so much fun," O'Brien said of Roberts' sitcom gig alongside Prepon and stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderamma, Debra Jo Rupp, and more. "She could come home, have dinner at home, see the dogs."

In addition to "That 70s Show," Roberts appeared in "Charlie’s Angels" in 1980 before starring alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic role.

She also appeared in "The Beastmaster" in 1982 as well as "Sheena" two years later. Other roles included Mike Hammer’s secretary in the TV movie "Murder Me, Murder You" as well as a detective in "Sins of Desire, " both in 1983, and a role as a radio host in "Hot Line" in the mid-90s. According to reports, Roberts' final screen appearance was in "Barbershop" in 2005.

O'Brien also recalled her love for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"She was always a fan of the ASPCA," O'Brien tearfully recalled on Tuesday.

Roberts' partner told Fox News that the pair had spent the last 15 years together.

"We haven't been apart," he said. "I just am devastated about what I'm going to do without her."

When initial reports first surfaced on Monday claiming Roberts had died, Rupp recalled the star's "big deep hearty laugh."

"She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty," Rupp tweeted at the time. She has yet to provide another statement after Roberts' death was retracted and then confirmed on Tuesday.

Similarly, Grace prematurely reflected on working with Roberts on Twitter on Monday.

"She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge," he wrote.