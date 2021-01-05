Tanya Roberts is dead, partner says after premature death declaration

Tanya Roberts, the one-time Bond girl and "That '70s Show" actress, died on Monday night following an incorrect statement from her representative that she had died one day prior.

Roberts' longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, told Fox News on Tuesday that Roberts died on Monday night after being hospitalized for complications of a UTI that he says spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder before it "got into her blood."

The actress appeared in "Charlie’s Angels" in 1980 before starring alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic role.

However, Roberts was perhaps best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The character was known for annoying her teenage daughter and her husband with her hilarious naive temperament, often bringing moments of levity to their often dramatic household.

She left the Fox sitcom in 2001 to care for her terminally ill husband but briefly reprised her role in 2004.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began a career in modeling before moving to movies with the 1976 horror film "Forced Entry."

She married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they stayed together until his death in 2006.

The actress’ publicist, Mike Pingel, initially confirmed the news of her death prematurely on her official Facebook fan page. Hours later news emerged that, although she was hospitalized, the actress had not yet passed.

O’Brien explained that he visited her but was told by doctors that she was close to death. He then informed her publicist that he had "said goodbye" to Roberts, which he believes led to the confusion.

"It may be just some miscommunication somehow," O'Brien told Fox News of the reporting snafu.

"Next thing I know, I get home and on my cellphone, there's a [notification] that Tanya Roberts passed away," recalled O'Brien, later adding: "That's the honest-to-God truth, exactly what happened."

In a follow-up conversation Tuesday, O’Brien told Fox News: "The last time I said something it got blown out of proportion. The hospital called and told me around 9:30 [PT] that she had passed. I was asleep, they woke me up, and I just cried myself back to sleep."

O’Brien added that he is "devastated" about what he’s going to do without her.

Fox News' Nate Day and David Aaro contributed to this report.