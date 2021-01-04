Tanya Roberts still alive despite reports of death

Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive -- she is hospitalized -- despite reports of her death over the weekend.

The star's publicist mistakingly announced on Sunday that the former Bond girl had died at the age of 65.

Roberts' death was confirmed via a post on her official Facebook page, which was attributed to Mike Pingel, and multiple outlets, including TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter (THR), reported that a representative for the star confirmed the death to them directly as well.

However, Pingel has now confirmed to Fox News that as of Monday morning, the "That '70s Show" star is actually still alive, but the star remains in "very dire" condition.

Pingel said that on Monday, Robert's partner, Lance O'Brien, received "a call from the hospital that confirmed that Tanya was alive and did not pass last night."

O'Brien told the rep that he held Roberts and she "seemed for him to slip away," The Associated Press reported.

Pingel told THR on Monday, "I did get confirmation [of her death], but that was from a very distraught person [Roberts' boyfriend, Lance O'Brien]," Pingel said.

Meanwhile, Pingel confirmed to Fox News that O'Brien did visit Roberts in the hospital on Sunday after being told that it may have been "his last time to see her."

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after she collapsed while walking her dogs, Pingel originally told The Hollywood Reporter.

Her hospitalization is not COVID-19 related, reports said. She was seen conducting live chats with fans as recently as Dec. 19 and was said to be in good health.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began a career in modeling before moving to movies with the 1976 horror film "Forced Entry."

