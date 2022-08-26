Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sylvester Stallone's wife files for divorce after 25 years of marriage as new film ‘Samaritan’ hits theaters

The 'Rocky' star is going through a divorce, but Stallone is a superhero in his new movie

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Sylvester Stallone attends an event in London in June, 2022

Sylvester Stallone attends an event in London in June, 2022 (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

EXCLUSIVE - Sylvester Stallone is going through a divorce, but he’s a superhero in his new movie ‘Samaritan’ Continue reading…

CELEBRITY CONVERT - Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after studying for 'Padre Pio' movie Continue reading…

RED CARPET MOMENT - Jennifer Lopez's most iconic VMA looks through the years Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)

ROYAL RADIO - Meghan Markle tops Joe Rogan as number 1 on Spotify with new podcast Continue reading…

‘TRUE LOVE’ - Heather Rae Young responds to critic who said she made being Tarek El Moussa's wife 'her entire personality' Continue reading…

‘ETERNAL TRIBUTE’ - 'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into deep space on Vulcan rocket Continue reading…

SULTRY SNAPS - Jessica Simpson stuns in a cutout swimsuit as she celebrates 'sexy' Mexican getaway with 'lover' Eric Johnson Continue reading…

Jessica Simpson posted a sexy swimsuit photo while on vacation with husband Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson posted a sexy swimsuit photo while on vacation with husband Eric Johnson. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ROCKY SITUATION - Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, spotted without ring before divorce filing Continue reading…

STAR-STUDDED CAST - Kevin Smith’s secret to casting huge stars like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Rosario Dawson in his movies Continue reading…

Taylor Swift is facing a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit after a Memphis, Tennessee, poet on Tuesday filed documents claiming the singer-songwriter copied elements of her book to create the 2019 album "Lover." 

Taylor Swift is facing a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit after a Memphis, Tennessee, poet on Tuesday filed documents claiming the singer-songwriter copied elements of her book to create the 2019 album "Lover."  (Photo by Kevin Mazur)

‘LOVER’ LAWSUIT - Taylor Swift sued for $1 million by Memphis poet claiming copyright infringement over 2019 'Lover' album Continue reading…

