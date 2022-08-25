Jessica Simpson stuns in a cutout swimsuit as she celebrates 'sexy' Mexican getaway with 'lover' Eric Johnson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson sizzled in a black cutout swimsuit and strappy platform heels while on vacation in Mexico with her husband Eric Johnson.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer shared a photo to Instagram in which she was seen posing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas as the sun set into the ocean waves behind her.

"The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnson alrighhhht," the fashion entrepreneur wrote in the caption of her post.

She continued, "Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure."

JESSICA SIMPSON SPEAKS OUT AFTER RECLAIMING '100% OWNERSHIP' OF HER BILLION-DOLLAR BUSINESS

"Adios Cabo San Lucas," the "Employee of the Month" actress concluded, adding emojis of a palm tree, a sun, a wave, a kiss and a white heart.

The "Open Book" author showed off her trim figure in the sexy one-piece, which was embellished with gold hardware.

Simpson accessorized with oversized square-framed black sunglasses, a chunky bracelet, a large gold watch and a gold chain necklace that had a jeweled pendant.

The "Fashion Star" alumna wore her long blonde locks down in loose waves that fell past her waist.

Simpson and Johnson, 42, began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014. The pair share daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker was previously married to pop star Nick Lachey, 48, from 2002 to 2006. The two rose to worldwide fame when they co-starred on the hit MTV show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica".

Johnson finalized his divorce from his first wife, stylist Keri Johnson, in 2010 after five years of marriage.

Simpson shared another sultry snap from her getaway with Johnson on Thursday. The Texas native donned a cowboy hat, huge aviator shades, a sterling silver belted brown bikini and a pair of Dany t-strap heels from her Jessica Simpson Collection.

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS SHE CHOSE SOBRIETY BECAUSE SHE STOPPED HEARING HER 'INNER VOICE,' WAS 'LOST WITHOUT HER'

"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini. it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fave color - LEOPARD)," the "Dukes of Hazzard" star wrote in the caption.

Both of Simpson's recent posts were flooded with appreciative comments from fans who complimented her on her toned physique.

In April, the songstress shared a bikini photo while opening up about her weight-loss journey.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!", she captioned the image of herself in a pink paisley two-piece.

She continued, "Hard work. Determination. Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Simpson discussed the milestone moment during an appearance on the talk show "The Real" later that month.

She explained that it took three years to lose the weight the "healthy way," which she called "determined patience."

"I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it's impossible," the fashion designer said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

She continued, "Being in a bikini was never my main goal. I mean, I did that in my 20s."

Simpson explained that though she had brought bikinis along on her April trip, she had assumed that she would stick to one-piece swimsuits.

She described the moment that she put on the bikini as "super emotional" and said she wanted to share it with her fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible," said Simpson.

The actress went on to say that she tends to gain weight easily when she is pregnant and her pregnancy with her youngest child was particularly challenging.

"I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me," she said. "I don't know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch."