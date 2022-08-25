Heather Rae Young responds to critic who said she made being Tarek El Moussa's wife 'her entire personality'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Rae Young had choice words for a social media user who made a comment about her on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old "Selling Sunset" star, who is married to "Flip or Flop" alum Tarek El Moussa, replied to a social media user who tweeted, "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality."

"No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there," Young responded.

Fans of the former Playboy Playmate quickly jumped into the thread to defend her.

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR JASON OPPENHEIM SAYS CAST SUPPORTED CHRISHELL STAUSE RELATIONSHIP EXCEPT FOR ONE AGENT

"Heather do you girl, people will always be jealous of what you have & stoop low to tear it down. Ignore the haters, You're doing amazing! #WINNER," one user wrote.

Another fan advised, "Dont listen to them. You are a career woman and are just madly in love. I am happy for you both. You make your man glow!!"

El Moussa, 41, first met the luxury real estate agent on the Fourth of July in 2019 while he was out on his yacht and spotted her on a neighboring boat.

The pair's relationship moved quickly as they later revealed they had moved in together just four days after they started dating.

The two announced their engagement in July 2020 and tied the knot in October 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together after initially having fertility troubles. El Moussa is already a father to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, 39.

In July, Young and El Moussa learned they were expecting a baby boy.

In addition to embarking on an exciting new chapter in her personal life, Young is also taking a new step in her career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the former model announced she will star alongside her husband on the upcoming HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas," which will debut in 2023.

Young also is expected to continue starring on "Selling Sunset" as the hit Netflix series was recently renewed for two additional seasons.