Kevin Smith’s secret to casting huge stars like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Rosario Dawson in his movies

"Clerks" director Kevin Smith revealed the secret to how he convinces Hollywood’s biggest celebrities to star in his films.

"I've known people for years. I've been in the business… nearly 30 years," Smith told Fox News Digital at the "Clerks III" movie premiere.

"After the heart attack… people are just like, ‘Oh yeah, I'll do it,’ because they feel guilty if they don't," the filmmaker joked.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Rosario Dawson are set to appear in the comedy, out next month.

"Clerks III" is the third installment of Smith’s comedy classic.

KEVIN SMITH SAYS JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK’S WEDDING WAS 'INSPIRING' AND 'ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL’

Smith directed the first "Clerks" film in 1994 and is excited to bring the story back to the big screen nearly 30 years later.

The star-studded cast also features Sarah Michelle Gellar, Justin Long, Fred Armisen and more.



The filmmaker explained the inspiration behind creating "Clerks III."

"There was a moment in the second one where Randall shows you his heart… he's always cynical. You finally see that he's… this optimist underneath, and I love that beat."

He went on to say that he wanted to explore a whole movie with "optimistic Randall."

Since the first black-and-white film hit theaters nearly three decades ago, Smith said it "doesn’t feel like any of that time passed."

"It felt like yesterday that… I was collecting most of these casts together in a little store in New Jersey to rehearse late at night," Smith told Fox News Digital.

"We didn't have to do more than one take because we couldn't afford it… this time around, we had the luxury of multiple takes… everybody's more seasoned."

In 2001, Smith also directed the satirical stoner comedy film "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," with Jason Mewes co-starring as "Jay" alongside the director.

Mewes exclusively told Fox News Digital that he "loves" being a part of Smith’s films.



"I love playing the Jay character," Mewes added.



"Whether it was another ‘Jay and Bob,’ ‘Mallrats’ or ‘Clerks,’ it's just nice that I get to work with Kevin again and see Brian and Jeff… It's so much fun… I'm excited. It's surreal. Who would have thunk?"

"Clerks III" will be released on Sept. 13, 2022.