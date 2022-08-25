Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, spotted without ring before divorce filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin was pictured without her wedding ring days before she filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage, a photo obtained by Fox News Digital reveals.

Flavin, 54, filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the 76-year-old "Rocky" star Aug. 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida , according to court records.

Nearly two weeks prior, on Aug. 8, she was snapped leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles with her ring finger missing the telltale hardware – seemingly a hint there was trouble in paradise.

The clues continued to mount. The glamorous former model posted a cryptic message to Instagram under a photo of her with her and Stallone's three daughters. "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us Forever. #Truth #Family #Forever," she wrote.

Then, on Aug. 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez posted a photo of Stallone's right bicep to Instagram that showed he'd covered up a portrait of Flavin with an image of Butkus, his bullmastiff that appeared alongside him in the movie "Rocky," according to the New York Post.

"Greatest day in my tattoo career!!" he wrote. "Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone."

The posts were deleted after commentators slammed the tattoo transformation as an affront to Flavin, his third wife. Stallone's publicist, Michelle Bega, told the Daily Mail that the tattoo brouhaha was all a misunderstanding.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," she said. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."

Bega added, "The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

A report surfaced that the pair split after an intense argument over the family getting a new Rottweiler named Dwight, but Bega shot down the claim in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Stallone and Flavin wed in May 1997 – about a decade after they first met at a West Hollywood restaurant.

They had a bumpy start with Stallone breaking up with her in 1994 via a six-page handwritten letter sent by FedEx. "It was pretty sloppy," she recalled to People magazine at the time.

She soon learned the real reason behind the termination of their 5 ½ year romance. Stallone was having an affair with model Janice Dickinson, she said, and the "Rambo" star thought he was the father of her child. He was not – and his relationship with Flavin soon resumed.

Stallone and his estranged wife share three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. The "Lords of Flatbush" actor also has two adult sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack. In the 1980s, Stallone was briefly married to his "Rocky" co-star, Brigitte Nielson.

Flavin did not return a text seeking comment.

Larry Fink contributed to this report.