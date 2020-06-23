Suzanne Somers, 73, says she's passionate about staying in shape: 'Find a movement protocol that turns you on'

Suzanne Somers is ready to show off her moves.

The actress is teaming up with ‘90s fitness legends Billy Blanks of Tae Bo fame, as well as Jake Steinfeld of "Body by Jake" to live stream a workout and happy hour titled Movement by Michelob ULTRA Live on Thursday.

The “retro reunion” aims to get viewers “sweatin’ to the classics” while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73-year-old told People magazine on Tuesday that while there won’t be any Thighmaster intervals, the collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I had a setback this year that I had never experienced - I fractured my hip,” the “Three’s Company” star told the outlet.

SUZANNE SOMERS, 73, SAYS SHE AND HUSBAND ALAN HAMEL MAKE LOVE TWICE A DAY

SUZANNE SOMERS’ SIX SECRETS TO FEELING YOUNG: ‘THEY SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES’

According to Somers, the incident happened when the private tram to her house in Palm Springs, Calif., suddenly stopped halfway up the hill.

“There was no choice but to jump,” said Somers. “It was dark, and I landed very badly.”

Somers said she had to stay motionless for several weeks after surgery as part of her recovery. However, that proved to be a challenge for the longtime fitness fan.

“I’d done yoga every other day for 19 years - and suddenly I couldn’t do it,” she explained. “I felt like my body had seized up.”

Somers told the outlet she was eager to get moving again, especially since she credited working out to looking and feeling youthful.

“We don’t have to fall apart as we age,” she said. “Find a movement protocol that turns you on. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it. I thought about all the people who are sequestered in their houses, and how important it is to light a fire under them. This is what we are trying to do with Movement by Michelob ULTRA Live.”

SUZANNE SOMERS RECALLS HER ‘CONTROVERSIAL’ TOPLESS 'BIRTHDAY SUIT' PHOTO: ‘THIS IS A NEW WAY TO AGE’

SUZANNE SOMERS REVEALS HOW SHE IS STAYING SEXY IN HER 70S

Somers also shared that staying fit means regular exercise, as well as growing her own organic food.

“I am passionate about how the body works,” she said. “If you had a Maserati, you would never put inferior oil in it… One thing I love about aging - and I do love aging - I’ve got a wisdom that no young person can buy. You earn it.”

Back in March, Somers told Access Hollywood she would like to pose for Playboy on her 75th birthday.

“Actually, that would be really cool,” she said at the time. “I would like to have Playboy – I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday, OK? That’s now on record.”

The star has appeared in Playboy twice, in 1980 and 1984. A rep for Playboy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.