Suzanne Somers reveals how she is staying sexy in her 70s

Suzanne Somers is 73 and feeling better than ever.

The actress and author recently spoke to the New York Post about her new book, "A New Way to Age," which aims to help women enjoy their later years -- just as much as Somers -- and features a collection of interviews with doctors on alternative treatments when it comes to aging.

“I thought that when I was 73 I would be old,” she told the outlet. “I’m chronologically old, but I’m not old. I’m enjoying aging because I have acquired wisdom, because I’m not pilled up and because I have juice. I love the way I look.”

In October, Somers took to Instagram to share a photo of herself -- in honor of her birthday -- in nothing but her “birthday suit.”

“We were out on a walk on a hot summer day, and the grass was the same color as my hair,” Somers said of the picture, which was taken by her husband Alan Hamel. “I dropped down into the grass and then it just seemed weird to have a top on!”

The picture -- which garnered strong opinions from many online -- was important for Somers, who is a breast cancer survivor.

“I didn’t want anything unnatural like an implant in my body,” she said. “So they took fat from my stomach, removed the weak stem cells and put the strong stem cells into a congealed fat, and then with something like a turkey baster injected it into my breast. It took me three years, but it’s me. I regrew my breast and as you can see, it looks nice!”

Recently, Somers suffered a fractured hip and completed a six-week stint of bed rest.

“I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex,” said Somers, who has previously said that she and Hamel, 83, make love twice a day.

“But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex," she continued. "There’s no coming from behind, or on top, or side or anything.”

But Hamel, who is also the star's manager, stayed right by her side while she was on bed rest.

“An office can be anywhere, so Alan grabbed his laptop and went to bed with me,” she said. “For Christmas Eve, we got all dressed up. I wore my Norma Kamali gown and diamond earrings. Alan wore his tuxedo with the tie open like Roger Moore. We had tequila and caviar and got a little high.”

As for her 27th book, Somers reportedly acknowledges that many of its claims will likely raise eyebrows from some medical professionals, but she's fine with that.

“My focus is narrow, but what I know I really know,” she said. “I learn with every book, and I use my fame to get to the best and the brightest. I’ve had to earn it. I still get ridiculed and people say, ‘She’s not a doctor!’ They’re right. I’m not a doctor. But I spend my life interviewing and even lecturing doctors.”

Somers, who also says she will lead by example, added: “I want women to know that it ain’t over... and that the choices you make today will determine how much fun you have going forward.”

One other thing that the star wants everyone to know?

“I loved playing Chrissy Snow [on ‘Three’s Company’],” Somers said. “That was a delicious character to play. But [despite the frequent jokes] no, I’m not into threesomes. I’m monogamous and happily so!”