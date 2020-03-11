Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’

At age 73, Suzanne Somers is feeling so confident that she isn’t shy about posting an Instagram snap in nothing but a “birthday suit.”

The former “Three’s Company" star caused quite the sensation when she posted the racy pic in October 2019. In the picture, the actress seemingly ditched the clothes and crouched down in some tall grass while covering her breasts.

The post immediately caught fire among her 102,000 followers at the time on Instagram alone. Most wished the star a happy birthday and some praised her for baring it all. Others, meanwhile, chastised her for the photo. Those who were upset were quick to note her age as a factor.

But Somers insisted she was undeterred by the online hate.

“I thought, ‘Well, this is a new way to age,’” Somers explained in an interview with “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy in January of this year.

JANE SEYMOUR, 69, SAYS SHE DOESN’T RETOUCH HER SWIMSUIT PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM: 'IT'S JUST ME OUT THERE'

PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 54, STUNS IN BIKINI WHILE ADMIRING WATERFALL: 'YOU ARE BLESSED IN EVERY WAY'

“What I want women and men — but mostly women because we’re so hard on ourselves — to know [is] it ain’t over,” she said. “It’s how you take care of yourself going forward. We are going to live longer now. There is life extension whether you like it or not. But no one’s really thinking about quality… I’ve been putting quality back.”

Over the years, Somers hasn’t been shy about revealing her secrets to looking — and feeling — youthful. Read below for some of Somers’ wisdom on how she has slowed down time in the public eye:

JANE BIRKIN RECALLS HER SCANDALOUS SONG WITH LOVER SERGE GAINSBOURG THAT ROCKED THE VATICAN: ‘IT WAS GOOD FUN’

Stretch it out.

Somers said she has performed the same exercise routine for nearly two decades. “I have done yoga every other day for 19 years,” she told Prevention magazine. “I will do yoga until the day I die,” Somers said she spends the first 15-20 minutes of her yoga sessions carefully stretching to prevent any injury. Somers said her active lifestyle has not only allowed her to remain agile. “I’m around some of my friends who are my age or older, and they’re out of gas,” she said. “I have great energy at this age. It’s great! But it’s never too late.”

JOANNA KRUPA, 40, UNVEILS BIKINI BODY FOUR MONTHS AFTER GIVING BIRTH: 'EIGHT POUNDS TO GO!'

Avoid processed foods.

After Somers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001, she decided to completely revamp her lifestyle. “I decided to eat like my life depended on it,” she told Prevention magazine. “I stopped eating all processed food.” The actress told the outlet she only eats foods she can “pick, pluck, milk or shoot” – a no-nonsense rule she has followed for decades. And when it comes to flavor, she relies on natural spices and oils.

“I completely changed the way I ate,” Somers also told Fox News. “I removed all the chemicals in my home. I even started growing my own food. I only eat organic and clean. I don’t eat fish because it’s so loaded with antibiotics. I wasn’t going to let my body become a host for the disease.”

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE CANDACE COLLINS JORDAN TALKS POSING FOR THE MAG AT 65: ‘I DID WORRY ABOUT GOING BACK'

Never diet.

Despite eating only organic, Somers explained she never considers herself on a diet. Instead, she credited her figure and good mood with eating nothing but “real food.” “I eat butter, cream, sour cream, olive oil, full-fat cream cheese,” she told Hollywood Life. “I eat grass-fed or organic protein. All my good is organic. I’m never on a diet.” Somers recommended eating “with gusto,” which for her includes consuming red meat and even drinking tequila.

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE RENEE TENISON RECALLS SHOCKING HER TOWN AFTER STRIPPING DOWN: ‘I WAS GOING TO DO IT ANYWAY’

Use organic beauty products.

Today, Somers is a breast cancer survivor and insists the diagnosis changed her life — for the better. She has since launched an organic beauty line called Suzanne Organics, which offers “toxic-free, gluten-free hair, skin, body and makeup products."

“It took courage to approach cancer in a different way,” she told Fox News. “I was so lambasted in the press. But I really wanted to change the way I eat and what I put in my body… I don’t tell anybody what to do. I never give advice. The decision I made was the best one for me. You should always speak with your doctor and start that dialogue. It's your life on the line.”

“For me, my body feels better eating clean and not absorbing toxins,” Somers continued. “And I knew when it came to creating my products, it had to be better than the chemical stuff that's out there. And I’m really proud of them. They speak for themselves. They’re made with ingredients I feel completely at ease with, ones I use on my own.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY SAYS SHE WON’T BE MODELING BIKINIS IN 10 YEARS: ‘I HOPE NOT’

Have sex twice a day.

Somers previously confessed that she and her husband Alan Hamel have sex twice a day with the help of a PT-141 shot, which helps sexual arousal.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The couple does the shots on a weekly basis.

“I thought, 'Wow, what a great thing,'" Somers continued. “Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it."

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST CLARISSA BOWERS RECALLS GROWING UP IN A MILITARY FAMILY: ‘I WANT TO KEEP IT GOING’

Listen to your body.

Somers said listening to your body is crucial to preventing the many signs of aging, all while developing a dialogue with your doctor to help you find the best regimen for a healthier lifestyle.

“You listen to the language of your body,” Somers told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I call it the seven dwarves of menopause: itchy, b----y, sleepy, sweaty, bloated, forgetful and all dried up. You got any of those guys in your house? You probably want to have [a urine culture].”

Somers said it’s also possible to go deeper and test whether you're deficient in vitamins, minerals and nutrients because “that’s what makes the body run.”

“It's the way I live my life,” she added.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK: 6 WAYS THE COVER GIRL STAYS IN SHAPE